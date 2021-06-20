About hot cars and cool dad jokes

TODAY’S WORD is humus. Example: Jim brings humus from the forest floor to dig into his flower beds before the season starts.
FRIDAY’S WORD was chlorosis. It means a yellowing or blanching of the leaves because of a lack of chlorophyll, nutrient deficiencies or disease, a sign of a weak or dying plant. Example: On, no, the tomato plants are undergoing chlorosis, which means we probably won’t get very good tomatoes this year.
New books
The latest books being put out for circulation at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, to be ready to be checked out on Thursday, are:
- “Songs in Ursa Major” by Emma Brodie Hugh
- “God Spare the Girls” by Kelsey McKinney
- “To Find Her Place” by Susan Anne Mason
- “The Hope Chest” by Carolyn Brown
- “The Summer of No Attachments” by Lori Foster
Hot cars
Randy Hundley of the Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department sends out a warning against leaving children or pets inside a car during this weather.
If the outside temperature is 75 degrees, inside a car the temperature reaches 99 degrees. At 81 degrees outside, a car has 112 degrees of heat; and at 93 degrees outside, that’s 122 degrees inside.
Bottom line: 70 degrees is too hot to leave a child in a car. This week, with daytime temperatures forecast to be in the 80s, it’s already 70 degrees outside by 8:30 or 9 a.m.
Dad jokes
In honor of Father’s Day ...
- Singing in the shower is fun until you get soap in your mouth. Then it’s a soap opera!
- Why do dads bring along an extra pair of socks when they go golfing? In case they get a hole in one.
- What did the custodian say when he jumped out of the closet? “Supplies!”
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Permanent members of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names come from the Library of Congress, the Government Printing Office, the U.S. Postal Service, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Interior and State.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Library of Congress has a new collection of recordings from more than 200 frontline health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 as the pandemic unfolded. What was the organization that donated that collection?
