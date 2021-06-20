About hot cars and cool dad jokes

TODAY’S WORD is humus. Example: Jim brings humus from the forest floor to dig into his flower beds before the season starts.

FRIDAY’S WORD was chlorosis. It means a yellowing or blanching of the leaves because of a lack of chlorophyll, nutrient deficiencies or disease, a sign of a weak or dying plant. Example: On, no, the tomato plants are undergoing chlorosis, which means we probably won’t get very good tomatoes this year.

New books

The latest books being put out for circulation at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, to be ready to be checked out on Thursday, are:

“Songs in Ursa Major” by Emma Brodie Hugh

“God Spare the Girls” by Kelsey McKinney

“To Find Her Place” by Susan Anne Mason

“The Hope Chest” by Carolyn Brown

“The Summer of No Attachments” by Lori Foster

Hot cars

Randy Hundley of the Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department sends out a warning against leaving children or pets inside a car during this weather.