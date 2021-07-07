About hot days and hot opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is crescendo. Example: The crescendo was her favorite part of the composition, but the volume and energy made her toddler cry.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was cadenza. It means a virtuoso solo passage inserted into a movement in a concerto or other work, typically near the end. Example: The concert was good, but the audience really worked up into some energy during the saxophonist’s cadenza.

Think it’s hot today?

Nelson Smith notes that the highest temperature recorded in Virginia was 110 degrees, three times: twice in July 1900 in Columbia, and once in July 1954 at Balcony Falls in Glasgow. Both are on or near the Blue Ridge Mountains and James River.

Alice Ann Blevins of Martinsville warns about the dangers of leaving pets in your car. “I have heard about two who were lucky this time, but leaving your pet in a hot car can be a death trap,” she said. “Pets can suffer heat stroke quickly as temperatures rise in a car, even with the windows cracked. Leave your pets at home!”

Stock up

The folks at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, are helping families stock up for supper and for school.