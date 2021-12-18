All that glitters is not just Christmas

Decorating for Christmas brings me back to my daughter’s childhood just like it was still here.

Because now glitter is all over the place again.

Oh, no! I thought. Our house had been glitter-free for about two years, and here I’ve gone and messed that up. Based on prior experience, we’ll have glitter around for at least six months – and that’s only because it was kept under control this time.

And for that short a period because at least we kept the glitter confined to the kitchen – initially. We were gluing glitter onto pinecones to use for decorating wreaths last week.

Having forgotten what it was like to live overtaken by glitter, I naively had laid newspapers all over the kitchen table, where we were using the glue and glitter, and the counter, where we had laid the pinecones to dry. I thought that would contain the mess.

It was when I noticed that the upholstered kitchen chairs were covered in glitter, and the floor, and the dog, and our clothes, that I had a flashback to the life of glitter all over everything.

When my daughter was little she, like many little girls, loved to wear clothes that sparkled. That was accomplished by glitter and, to a smaller extent, sequins. Glitter on a skirt means glitter on every possible surface in the house, each room, upstairs and downstairs, furniture, floors, rugs, clothes, walls. Occasionally, you’d glimpse some sparkle on the ceiling.

It even made its way to the Bulletin office. My cubicle area sparkled.

No amount of cleaning would get rid of the glitter – at least for a few years after the last glitter entered the house.

My little girl stopped wearing the glittery clothes around 2015, about the time she began turning into a big girl (a year or two after she had stopped wearing fluffy skirts and shirts with glitter, at her eighth birthday party: “Mama, am I an official big girl now?”). Glitter stayed around in the house and car and even in the Bulletin office until at least around 2018 or 2019, when even the last little bits of it finally succumbed to years’ worth of regular cleaning and chores.

It’s only a few years of a glitter-free life that allow one to forget, and to bring glitter back in for a new infestation.

Now I feel a little shade of guilt for having given those wreaths to friends. Did that good intention lead to an infestation of the contagion of glitter in their houses, or at least front porches?

Santa’s Mistake

Now we wait anew to see what Santa brings us.

Santa Claus still comes, though my daughter now is sophisticated in the ways of the world. Santa Claus knows to use a different wrapping paper and handwriting than Mama does (Mama remembers back in her own childhood when that was, ahem, an issue that raised the initial questions, so Mama and Santa have been coordinating to keep their styles separate). My preteen daughter opens gifts cheerfully and does not provide any analyses of what’s on the tag.

One year, when my daughter was in that age when they’re just learning to write so that every thank-you note after Christmas is a laborious attempt that takes a long time, after writing the notes to Grandma and Grandpa and aunts and uncles, she exclaimed, “We’re not finished yet.”

I had just breathed my sigh of relief, so was surprised at that announcement. It had been a long afternoon with the stationery set.

“We need to write a thank-you note to Santa Claus,” she proclaimed cheerfully.

She started writing, asking me now and then how to spell a few words.

“Your elves are good makers,” was one of her sentences. She had been impressed at the variety of toys they had produced.

The next Christmas, though, after unwrapping her presents she became very upset with and disappointed in Santa Claus.

You see, he gave her skirts that were no longer in style.

Back in the summer, when she would wear nothing but those frilly tulle skirts with ribboned edges, which she had worn for years, I had come across a great sale on them. I bought several, one in each color. It was an exciting shopping find.

I held them for Christmas, little realizing that being in first grade would drastically alter her sense of style. It was only when she opened her gifts on Christmas morning that she pointed out she didn’t wear those skirts anymore. They were only for babies. Santa Claus’s name had been on the tags on the fluffy skirts and other garments.

She looked around for more presents from Santa, but she was all done unwrapping.

“Santa Claus did not bring my any toys!” she exclaimed in disbelief.

“But you got a lot of toys,” I said.

“But not from Santa.”

“Umm – Santa Claus has a way of coordinating with parents. He realizes what the parents are getting, and he gets various things the parents did not get.”

“But he is supposed to get me toys, not clothes, and those are little-girl clothes. Does he think I’m a baby?”

Santa did not make that mistake again.

Letters to Michael

A great many people have asked me to take up former editor Ginny Wray’s practice of writing a Letter to Michael (or as close to it as I could get) on the opinion page on Christmas.

I loved that column as much as everyone else did. It was inspirational reading: an inspiring piece in the form of a letter to her son, changing in content as he grew from year to year, starting when he was a baby, in 1988.

The series concluded in 2014, when the tables were turned and Michael wrote her a letter about family life and her retirement.

I’ve been with the Bulletin for 17 years (how can time fly like that?). I share the long-term Bulletin staff’s history of dedication to community. Please continue to send me your announcements, news tips and suggestions. They are all well appreciated, and now that I am the editor, I use your input to guide how things are handled.

Though I have her dedication to the Bulletin and to the community, I don’t have that special magic with that one particular column. That was her doing, and it was a unique gift.

Some things are extra special just because they have their time. We love them when we have them, and even more when they’re gone.

Keep sharing your thoughts with me, and I will do those things that I can.

From the long-serving hometown Bulletin staff, my daughter, Mary, and me: Merry Christmas!

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

