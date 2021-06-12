Alley, alley memories in free

TODAY’S WORD is cover crop. Example: I'm not messing with such a big garden this year as I normally do, so I put in a cover crop on the east half of the plot.

FRIDAY’S WORD was bolt. It means when a plant goes to seed prematurely, or when a plant normally used in shorter form for its leaves sends up tall stems with flowers, and leaves turn bitter-tasting. Example: The spinach, lettuce and cilantro started bolting a month ago.

Wall Street

After reading Thursday's Bulletin story about Uptown Partnership's cleanup of the alley between Walnut and Bridge Streets, Tripp Smith wrote in with some memories of that alley, which at one time was called "Wall Street."

"It was blocked from traffic around 30 or 35 years ago" he wrote. "I used to drive through it. I can't remember if it was 'one way' or not. I do remember turning right from Bridge Street and then turning right on Walnut Street, thence left at the light on Church Street. I recall there was a street sign marking it years ago, but I can't picture for sure where it was located.