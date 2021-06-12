Alley, alley memories in free

TODAY’S WORD is cover crop. Example: I'm not messing with such a big garden this year as I normally do, so I put in a cover crop on the east half of the plot.
FRIDAY’S WORD was bolt. It means when a plant goes to seed prematurely, or when a plant normally used in shorter form for its leaves sends up tall stems with flowers, and leaves turn bitter-tasting. Example: The spinach, lettuce and cilantro started bolting a month ago.
Wall Street
After reading Thursday's Bulletin story about Uptown Partnership's cleanup of the alley between Walnut and Bridge Streets, Tripp Smith wrote in with some memories of that alley, which at one time was called "Wall Street."
"It was blocked from traffic around 30 or 35 years ago" he wrote. "I used to drive through it. I can't remember if it was 'one way' or not. I do remember turning right from Bridge Street and then turning right on Walnut Street, thence left at the light on Church Street. I recall there was a street sign marking it years ago, but I can't picture for sure where it was located.
"There was a restaurant there back in the early-to-mid-1980s, but I can't remember the name of it. It was halfway down the alley from Bridge Street on the left. They made deli sandwiches, salads and soups. We would go there for lunch when I was with Tultex Transportation Inc."
Nelson Smith said he remember "those alleys quite well. I used them quite often as a shortcut," especially between Main and Church streets.
"There was an Easter egg contest back in my youth, where plastic eggs were hidden around town with daily clues given on WHEE or WMVA radio stations. I found one in the alley behind where the old police station and Leeds music store were located (that alley went down towards the Chief Tassel Building).
"I forgot what the prize was though."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first settlement in Virginia was named after King James, and the second was named Henricus, after the name of the king's oldest son, in 1612.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did settlements and geographic areas in Virginia stop being named after key British officials?
