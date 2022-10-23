An alternative to reversion

Reversion is the act or process of returning to a former state or condition, says the Oxford English Dictionary.

Martinsville was incorporated as a town in 1873, progressed to a city by court order on Dec. 6, 1928 ,and is now seeking to return to something it was 149 years ago.

The difference between a city and a town is essentially this: Towns are political subdivisions that are part of the counties in which they are located, while cities are politically and administratively independent with counties whose borders are shared.

There was a time when cities in Virginia had the authority to annex (expand their boundaries) as a means to increase revenue.

As a result, five cities in the state expanded their boundaries until they subsumed the county that surrounded them: Elizabeth City County became the city of Hampton, Warwick County is now Newport News, Virginia Beach subsumed Princess Anne County, Norfolk County was made extinct by the city of Chesapeake and Nansemond County is now Suffolk.

In 1987 the state put a stop to annexation with the idea that cities with a population of 50,000 or more were big enough to take care of themselves. Cities with fewer than 50,000 residents have since then been allowed to revert to towns. In the 36 years since this moratorium was enacted, only three cities have become towns: South Boston in 1994, Clifton Forge in 2001 and Bedford in 2013.

The general consensus among these localities is this: The cities did not see as much savings as they had anticipated by reverting, and the counties that surround them did not incur as much expense by taking on some of the previous responsibilities of the former city.

It’s also worth adding that these three cities were half the population of Martinsville and had either consolidated their school districts or contracted school services with the surrounding county before reverting.

The late Benny Summerlin, former Henry County administrator, wrote his college thesis about reversion, and he makes the argument that for a city to be successful in reverting to a town consolidation of the schools must come first.

There are 38 incorporated cities in Virginia today and two-thirds (25) of them have populations under the 50,000 threshold, the qualifying number for reverting. There are eight cities in the state with populations less than that of Martinsville.

Williamsburg became the first incorporated city in Virginia in 1722 and this year, its 300th birthday, its population is a modest 15,034. But, it shares three constitutional offices with James City County, and they operate a combined school system.

There are 133 counties in Virginia, and 22 of them have lower populations than the city of Martinsville.

There are also four cities that are a part of the Commonwealth’s history that no longer exist: The city of Manchester consolidated with Richmond in 1910 on the condition that Richmond build a bridge connecting the two localities; the city of Nansemond merged with Suffolk in 1974; the City of South Norfolk merged with the city of Chesapeake in 1963; and the city of Warwick incorporated in 1952 and lasted less than six years before it consolidated with Newport News in 1958.

It has been debated and considered whether Martinsville should revert from a city to a town since the late 1990s, but the possibility of Martinsville progressing to a city with a population of 63,678 by subsuming Henry County, or the possibility of Henry County becoming an independent city on the condition that Martinsville consolidates with it, has not been discussed since the 1970s. After much studying of the option, Martinsville and Henry County found much to favor it, but concluded both localities simply lacked the political will to do it.

The law provides that just as qualifying cities do not require the approval of the county they are in to revert, counties are not required to receive the approval of the towns within them to become independent cities.

(Much of the data used in this article comes from the Encyclopedia Virginia, a project of Virginia Humanities in partnership with the Library of Virginia.)