There are now 30 countries that outperform the United States in math at the high school level, says Marc Tucker, president emeritus of the National Center on Education.

In a May 13 article in Education Week, a K-12 news publication, Tucker said a report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development puts millennials in the states tied for last on tests of math and problem-solving of all the industrial countries tested.

“We now have the worst-educated workforce in the industrialized world,” wrote Tucker. “Because our workers are among the most highly paid in the world, that makes a lot of Americans uncompetitive in the global economy.”

I’m troubled by all the countries with educational systems that are beating the pants off of us and I wonder why this is.

Tucker said he and his organization spent 30 years trying to find the answer and determined that the countries that outperform us do so because their educational program is consistent from classroom to the ministry of education and their system transcends the disruptions created by political upheaval.

Just look at the inconsistency of the failed standards of learning we have. At first, we had students being measured by tests that didn’t test what teachers were teaching. Then we moved to widespread and frequent accusations that teachers are now teaching the answers to the tests since that is the measure by which students and teachers are judged.

Just this past week we saw the damage that can be caused by political upheaval.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Education in July Suparna Dutta, an Indian-born woman who co-founded a parents group at Thomas Jefferson High School that had accused the school of dropping its admissions standards based on merit as a way of decreasing the population of Asian-Americans.

Last week Sen. Ghazala Hashmi added an amendment at the last minute that removed Dutta from the nomination.

Dutta was ousted as unqualified after she got into a dispute with Anne Holton, the wife of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, over socialism and the Declaration of Independence.

Dutta compared socialism to communism and maintained the U.S. would lose its greatness if it forfeited its “independent streak.”

Dutta has been determined to be unqualified because she has a different opinion from those who cut her out of the nomination process.

The Governor is a Republican and Hashmi and her supporting crew that cut Dutta are Democrats. Nothing like old-fashioned partisan politics taking priority over the quality of of educational system here in Virginia.

The upheaval is disruptive and the process destroys the consistency that has proven to be the key ingredient to the success achieved in countries that are now firmly ahead of us.

The Center for Education Reform (CER) grades each state on how well it empowers parents and educators to foster the best education environment for students, and Virginia’s grade is an “F.” We are rated 45th in the country.

Analysts have noted that Youngkin, who campaigned on a promise of bringing education to the forefront, won largely due to parents, Democrats and Republicans, who are simply fed up with being ignored.

With the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic and a C-grade teacher quality workforce, according to CER, we are not positioned to gain much ground any time soon.

With such an urgency these days to promote diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our educational system, our politicians display behavior opposed to these ideals as evidenced by their removal of Dutta.

World Population Review has the United States 35th in literacy rates by country and Pew Research has us 24th in reading and 27th in both mathematics and science.

Somehow there just must be a change in priorities. I’ve not heard anyone speak about the ways we might break the cycle of pettiness and self-interests that top our current list while leaving the quality of education our children are receiving about like the results are showing.