It was a Friday afternoon and as the sun eased its way through the classroom window shades, teasing the weekend ahead of us, Dr. Brown gave us our reading assignment.

"Homer's Iliad, a little poem written in dactylic hexameter, should make for some light weekend reading for all of you" said Radford's preeminent professor of world literature. "I expect you'll enjoy this delightful classic and be prepared to discuss it on Monday."

The Iliad is an ancient Greek epic about the final year of the Trojan War. At 250 words per minute, without a break, it takes a person 12 hours to read it.

Professor Brown had robbed us of our winter weekend on that cold but sunny Friday afternoon in 1980.

I hadn't gotten far in my reading assignment before I wondered if this yarn, full of the gods and goddesses of Greek mythology, had any truth to it.

After all, we've heard about the City of Troy, and the Trojan War that arose from a conflict between Troy and the Greek cities nearby.

But then I discovered, right there in the Iliad, not only was the geography on target, but I knew a guy that was born on one of the islands in the book.

I remembered it because this was the island of Lesbos, home of the ancient Greek poet Sappho, "from whose association with homosexuality the word lesbian derives its modern meaning," says Wikipedia.

"I grew up there, sorta," Ted Balabanis told me a few years before I was assigned to read the Iliad. "We left when I was two and came to America."

Balabanis told me about Lesbos, which he pronounced "Lesvos," as a thriving city all the way back to the Middle Ages, conquered by the Ottoman Empire in 1462 and freed during the First Balkan War in 1912.

Two decades later Balabanis was born on that island and grew to become an impeccable man with an overabundance of talent.

I first met him at what was the Hut Restaurant in Collinsville. Today it is the Los Nortenos Mexican Restaurant. Balabanis had hired my cousin to provide live music while people dined and I had gone to see him perform.

"You'll dine with me," said Balabanis, motioning for me to come sit at the table with him.

It was over dinner that I learned Balabanis was a musician himself and had graduated from Penn State with a degree in hotel restaurant management. He served in the Army, had lived and worked in New York and moved to Martinsville when DuPont owned Lynwood Country Club and hired him to be its manager.

In addition to the Hut Restaurant, he opened a motel in Ridgeway and an adult home in Bassett.

Over the years, Ted and I crossed each other's paths at the post office, or uptown. We would occasionally see each other at an event somewhere.

Last summer he called me and told me he was cleaning out his desk and came across something he wanted to give me.

"I've enjoyed this for many years and I don't want to throw it away," said Balabanis. "You probably don't even remember it, but I want to give it back to you."

A manila folder was delivered to the Bulletin the next day with my name on it. I opened it and it contained something I had written many years earlier with a hand-written note clipped to it:

"I have always enjoyed you over the years and although we don't talk often, I have kept up with you. This writing of yours is among my favorite and I have no room to keep it any longer. It didn't seem right to throw it way, so I'm giving it back to you. Thank you for allowing me to enjoy it these many years."

Ted Balabanis passed away Feb. 4. He is survived by his wife, four daughters, seven grandchildren, countless friends in this area and many descendants from that Greek island in the northeastern Aegean Sea.

To me, the measure of a man can be determined by his ability to leave a person after an encounter a little better than they were before it.

By that measure, Ted Balabanis was a very tall man.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

