An internet boyfriend often is not who he says he (or she) is

When something seems to good to be true, it usually is. That counts double when it comes to things on the internet — especially boyfriends and girlfriends.

And there’s a podcast about that phenomenon I used to think was silly until I realized it could help teach my daughter to be skeptical.

This 45-minute show follows the same predictable format each week: Someone writes in that their friend, sister, brother, etc. is in love with someone they’ve only known over the internet: Is this person real, or a catfish (that’s the word for fake person on the internet)?

The show interviews the concerned friend and the lovesick target, then tries to get to the person he or she is in love with and figure out who they really are. There’s usually a confrontation with tears or shouting when the truth comes out. Then the show’s hosts calls the people involved a few months later to see if they’ve worked things out or gone their separate ways.

Here’s an example.

Brandi: I’m in love with Kendall, and we’re planning on getting married, but we’ve been talking for 2 years now and haven’t met yet. Each time we have plans to see each other, something comes up – he had to work late, or his truck broke down, or his mama got sick.