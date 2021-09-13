An old cookbook and young actor

TODAY’S WORD is deride. Example: Wilbur spoiled Jason and Jackson, but consistently derided his other grandson over his tattoos, piercings, manner of dress and inability to keep a girlfriend.
SUNDAY’S WORD was glean. It means to gather information or material bit by bit. Example: No one would tell her what happened, so Laurel gleaned most of the story through carefully posed questions here and there.
Greer Farm cookbook
While stopping in at the Old Country Store in Horsepasture, The Stroller spotted the cookbook “Greer Family Farm — Lending a Helping Hand” for $12.
The books was published 2014 from the Greer farm in Spencer. To learn more about this book, The Stroller checked the “Greer Family Farm Progress” page on Facebook, and one thing led to another, arriving at the obituary for George Pierre Greer, the head of the family behind the cookbook.
He died on Aug. 2, 2020, leaving his wife, Judy Nunn Greer, and two daughters, Donna Stevenson and Ashley Greer.
The cookbook’s first pages talk about how the writer, presumably Pierre Greer, started a 10-acre garden “with the knowledge I received from Patrick Henry Community College’s Agriculture classes and years of experience and massive research.” His intention was to grow food to donate to the needy.
Young actor
Isaiah Young, a popular Patriot Player who has gone off to study theater at James Madison University, has been cast as Pythio in JMU’s Mainstage production of “Head Over Heels,” which will be presented Nov. 3-7.
The show is a jukebox musical that adapts the plot of a 16th century prose to modern day, with music from the Go-Gos.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Narragansett Turkey pictured on the Heritage Breed US postal stamps has an unusual appearance with red, bumpy neck and head. This breed was developed in Rhode Island in the 1700s as a cross of domestic turkeys brought from Europe and wild turkeys. It has been known as a calm bird good for producing both eggs and meat.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Heritage Breed stamps features which breed of horse that was developed in the early 20th century in Iowa from a cream-colored mare named Old Granny?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.