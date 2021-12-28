Analyzing cooking tips -- and the Rosca de Reyes

TODAY’S WORD is fluffernutter. Example: Mom always put fluffernutter sandwiches in the lunchboxes on Fridays.

TUESDAY’S WORD was smize. It means to assume a playful or alluring expression with the eyes; smile with the eyes. It was coined by supermodel Tyra Banks in her TV show “America’s Next Top Model” and not only took off as a new word but also as a way people pose in social media photos these days. Example: Julie compared pictures of herself when she was a teenager to those of her daughter — while she was usually pictured with a wide, toothy grin, Bailee, like all the girls of her generation, usually has a smize plastered on her face.

Cooking Tips

Hannah Loewentheil wrote the article “I Write About Food For A Living, And These Are The 36 Most Clever Cooking Tips I Learned This Year,” published Dec. 22 on BuzzFeed. Let’s take a look at some of her tips, adding input, where we have it — based off own cooking experience as well as years’ worth of cooking article that have appeared in the Bulletin.

“Use Jell-O vanilla pudding mix in place of half of the sugar when baking cookies. It keeps them super soft for days and gives them a cake-like interior.” Maybe so, but it seems to impart an odd chemical taste.

“Put some mustard in mac ‘n’ cheese (even the boxed stuff). The flavor isn’t noticeable, but it adds delicious depth of flavor.” The Stroller learned to add a dash of mustard powder to rarebit sauce (a beer-based cheese sauce that can be used as the basis for macaroni and cheese) and other cheese sauces from cookbooks and has been doing it for years. The kids still love it, and it does add a sophistication of flavor that pleases adults as well.

“Cook just about any frozen food in the air fryer to crispy, take-out quality perfection. ... Oh, and it’s great for crisping up any leftovers, too.” The Stroller has no experience with air fryers. Do you? Tell us about it, including sharing any recipes you use with it.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Hispanic traditions, people eat Rosca de Reyes cake on Jan. 6, the day of Epiphany, which commemorates when the Wise Men arrived with their gifts for baby Jesus. The yeast-risen cake is in a ring form, topped with colorful fruits, to represent a crown, and the circle also represents the eternity of God. A baby Jesus figurine is hidden inside the cake, to symbolize protecting baby Jesus from King Herod, and the knife-cutting symbolizes the danger the baby faced.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Rosca de Reyes is usually accompanied by hot chocolate. Each person traditionally cuts his own slice of cake. The person whose slice contains the baby figurine will have good luck for the coming year — and also must host another gathering, on what occasion?

