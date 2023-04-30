Back in the 60s, my mother would have dinner on the table around 6 p.m. and usually my dad would have the black and white television with the rabbit ears antenna tuned to the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite at 6:30 p.m.

I remember thinking that 30 minutes was a long time to watch news. Somebody could have blown my mind back then describing these modern-day 24-hour cable news networks.

During the Walter Cronkite days, nobody had a clue what the newscaster’s political leanings were. There was a hard-and-fast rule in those days that if you let that cat out of the bag, you would find yourself in the unemployment line.

Former Presidential Candidate Ben Carson, in an interview on CNN in 2016, called Cronkite a “left-wing radical” and then added that no one knew it from watching him on TV.

Carson made sure it was understood he was paying Cronkite a compliment, lest the younger viewers think he was attempting to discredit the legendary newsman for not wearing his opinion on his sleeve like the rank and file of anchors and news show hosts do today.

“There are clearly people who have an agenda,” Carson said in the interview. “They will clearly take things that you have said and distort them or overblow them ... it’s absurd.”

That absurdity resulted in Fox Corporation settling a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million and sending Fox News Media’s star, Tucker Carlson, packing.

Even with the extremism that is tolerated in news programs today, we find there is still a limit. It just takes an Elon Musk rocketship to reach it.

Cronkite was known during his time on the air as “the most trusted man in America.”

The modern-day political talk show host will typically begin a 3-hour show with a 20-minute monologue, while Cronkite’s entire newscast was 22 minutes after 8eight minutes of commercial time.

Peter Herford, one of Cronkite’s writers, noted in an article that appeared in the Post Alley in August that the average news story told by Cronkite was 15 seconds long and in those 22 minutes of a 30-minute program, you saw Cronkite’s face an average of five to six minutes.

I agree with Herford that we no longer have a national pillar of information like Cronkite and consumers of news are increasingly getting it from sources that often begin with “hardline, polarizing perceptions and opinions, prejudgments, and manufactured facts that grant no space to, much less tolerate, differences of opinion.”

The sheer variety of options for news today is daunting and Fox News, CNN and MSNBC are no competition for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

I think about the 4 or 5 minutes it takes for you, as a reader, to consume this column and I juggle that image with the reality that the average attention span of a human with a smartphone today is less than the time it takes to read a headline.

We all have history and life experiences that result in each of us having personal feelings about the issues of the day, but the sources of news increasingly choose to tell us how they feel about the news instead of what the news is.

We, the public, have become complacent in this respect, choosing to believe what we find agreeable and anything opposed to how we feel is referred to as “fake.”

Cronkite and I were both born on Nov. 4, 44 years apart. He left college in his junior year and went to work for a newspaper and ended up on television. I finished college and went to work at a radio station and ended up at a newspaper.

Cronkite became a national icon in television news and I have spent my time covering the happenings right here in my hometown of Martinsville and Henry County.

Likely his most well known trademark, Cronkite would conclude his evening broadcast by saying “...And that’s the way it is,” followed by the date. But on the nights when the newscast ended with opinion or commentary, Cronkite omitted this phrase, citing his responsibility of keeping to the standards of objective journalism.

My, how far we’ve fallen.