Bassett and plants are not turkeys

Turkey time

The Stroller, who didn't see a single wild turkey at all last year -- even in the woods and fields out back, where there usually are plenty -- saw three on Tuesday. The first one walked across the front lawn and sidewalk of the Frith Building at Patrick Henry Community College in the morning; the second was alongside Northside Drive (which runs between Commonwealth Boulevard and Clearview Drive) in the evening, and just 15 minutes later, a third turkey, looking like a Thanksgiving decoration with his tail feathers splayed out, a couple of miles up Clearview Drive, toward Old Chatham Road.