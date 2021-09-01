Be the first to respond to this cruise-in

TODAY’S WORD is organoleptic. The list of varieties presented includes basil with improved organoleptic qualities and resistant to diseases (Source: "Basil with improved organoleptic qualities showcased in Santa Susana, Barcelona," HortiDaily, Aug. 9)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was succumb. It means fail to resist pressure, temptation, or some other negative force. Example: Genelle tried to resist the temptation, but she finally succumbed.
White hummingbirds
Have you noticed any white hummingbirds this year? They come to the bird feeders put out by Lynn Wolf of Ridgeway. She looked it up and discovered that those are the rare Leucistic hummingbirds.
Whippoorwills
Margaret Murphy of Mountain Valley Road said she used to enjoy hearing the whippoorwills when she and her little dog would sit out under her carport. "They'd holler, and I'd holler" back, she said. "I used to sit out there and mock them."
She said she wonders where they've gone, because she hasn't heard them in years. Have you?
Car show
Tamon Niblett and friends have been having cruise-in classic car shows lately on Friday nights, each time in front of a local business. This week, the cruise-in will be at 714 Memorial Blvd. N., as Heads of State partner with Performance 276. Dianna Hairston of Dianna's Taste of Soul will have supper ready, so come hungry with some money in your pocket.
"Positive vibes only!" Niblett says, as the whole point is to have some good, clean fun and support local businesses. The last one at Hometown Furniture on South Memorial Boulevard brought in about 65 cars.
First Responder cookout
Autos by Nelson invites first responders to come to its cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at 303 W. Church St. You can eat there or take plates with you.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Burro" is the Spanish word for donkey, so a donkey and burro is one in the same, although the word "burro" often is used to refer to small donkeys.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Wild donkeys live in deserts and savannas in northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East. Sometimes they mate with zebras; what is the resulting offspring called?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801
ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.