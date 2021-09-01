Be the first to respond to this cruise-in

TODAY’S WORD is organoleptic. The list of varieties presented includes basil with improved organoleptic qualities and resistant to diseases (Source: "Basil with improved organoleptic qualities showcased in Santa Susana, Barcelona," HortiDaily, Aug. 9)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was succumb. It means fail to resist pressure, temptation, or some other negative force. Example: Genelle tried to resist the temptation, but she finally succumbed.

White hummingbirds

Have you noticed any white hummingbirds this year? They come to the bird feeders put out by Lynn Wolf of Ridgeway. She looked it up and discovered that those are the rare Leucistic hummingbirds.

Whippoorwills

Margaret Murphy of Mountain Valley Road said she used to enjoy hearing the whippoorwills when she and her little dog would sit out under her carport. "They'd holler, and I'd holler" back, she said. "I used to sit out there and mock them."

She said she wonders where they've gone, because she hasn't heard them in years. Have you?

Car show