It feels like the season is running a little late this year.

Maybe it’s just me, but after some warm days, it turned cold again and May ushered in what we used to call “the winds of March,” two months late.

Regardless, things are beginning to settle down and warm up again. The past few days, when I get back from walking the dog, my eyes itch and I’m sneezing. That’s always my sure sign.

Although I don’t go out searching for snakes and I try to give them plenty of room to scurry into seclusion before I get close enough to see, my Facebook friends have been posting many pictures of snakes they’ve seen in and around Martinsville.

It’s giving me the impression, and a false one I hope, that we are in the midst of a snake explosion around here.

I read in the paper a few days ago about a woman and her two kids were outside in the middle of a family photo shoot when they were suddenly attacked by a swarm of bees.

She managed to shield her kids and get them safely into the car, but not before she was stung over 75 times. Although she had to be hospitalized, she’s now recovered, according to the article.

Every summer I mow a four-acre field and I’ve gotten stung a few times — nothing serious — but a few years ago I was bitten by a tick and didn’t know it.

Two weeks later, my wife had an out-of-town job to do and it was near the beach, so I decided to take a few days off and go down with her.

On the way, I started feeling sick, like I was coming down with something. I had a fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and an upset stomach.

By the time we arrived, all I wanted to do was lay down. So that’s what I did, and in the bed I stayed for the entire time.

By the time we got back home, I was too sick to drive and my wife had to take me to the doctor. My vitals were critical and my doctor insisted I be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

I could tell I was fading fast with an undiagnosed condition by the time they wheeled me in the emergency room on a stretcher.

After a battery of tests revealed nothing conclusive, the emergency room physician elected to put me on doxycycline by IV; his best guess at what to do.

With IV in tow, they wheeled me back onto the ambulance and drove me to the infectious disease unit at LewisGale Hospital in Salem.

I have never been through so many tests in my life and when the results were in, the specialist said that I had contracted Ehrlichiosis, a tick-borne disease.

The medicine of choice for Ehrlichiosis was the antibiotic the Martinsville Emergency Room physician chose to give me and the specialists at LewisGale said that my numbers had become so dire, had he have not taken that chance, I would likely not have survived the trip from Martinsville to Salem.

I responded well to the treatment and after a few days I returned home and continued my recovery.

The CDC says Ehrlichiosis is one of 11 tick-borne diseases that have been identified in the U.S. and even though cases are thought to be 8 to 12 times higher than the actual amount of reported cases, the documented cases have increased fourfold in the last 20 years.

Virginia, along with North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Arksansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, are the seven states were tick-borne diseases mostly occur and April through September is considered “tick season,” according to the molecular testing laboratory, IGeneX.

So watch for bees and give snakes their distance, but always check for ticks. For most diseases on the tick list, including Ehrlichiosis, the CDC says the tick has to remain attached to your body for at least 24 hours in order to do any damage.