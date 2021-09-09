Bengal, a book and some bikes

TODAY’S WORD is gazette. Example: Beatrice liked to start out her day with a cup of coffee and the gazette on the veranda.
THURSDAY’S WORD was enjoin. It means to instruct or urge (someone) to do something. Example: The judge fined the man $2,000 for the damages he had caused and enjoined him from ever attending another fair or festival within the county.
Bengle Apparel Outlet
Fans of Bengle Apparel Outlet in Stuart have been mourning some bad news ... on Sept. 6, the store announced on Facebook that it will close on Dec. 18.
“It has been a great 30 years,” the post says.
At least it will be open long enough for Christmas shopping. The store has casual clothes for the whole family and specializes in custom screen-printing and embroidery.
Book signing
Emilio Carrasco, who wrote a book about his dog, Blu, will have a book-signing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Collectibles, 119 Main St. ... where “Basement Sale Days” are going on today and Saturday.
Toy Run
Ken Adams (1955-2006) was the founder of the Patrick County Christmas Cheer Run, an awarded Search and Rescue tracker and involved with Ross Harbour United Methodist Church. After he passed away, the ride, which raises money for Christmas gifts for the less fortunate, continued on in his name.
The 19th annual Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County Toy Run will be Saturday. Registration ($10 — for any type of vehicle) starts at 11:30 a.m. at Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and hot dogs for all riders. The ride will leave at 1 p.m.
For more information, call Cathy Adams at 276-930-1530 or Vernon Nelson at 276-340-8715.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Heritage Breeds postal stamps feature the Milking Devon cattle, a triple-purpose breed that can handle low-quality, high forage diet and severe weather. “Triple purpose” refers to good performance as a worker, as well as for dairy products and for meat.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the 10 farm animals featured on the Heritage Breeds stamps looks like it’s wearing a lovely, fluffy wool scarf. Which one is it?
