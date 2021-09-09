Bengle, a book and some bikes

TODAY’S WORD is gazette. Example: Beatrice liked to start out her day with a cup of coffee and the gazette on the veranda.

THURSDAY’S WORD was enjoin. It means to instruct or urge (someone) to do something. Example: The judge fined the man $2,000 for the damages he had caused and enjoined him from ever attending another fair or festival within the county.

Bengle Apparel Outlet

Fans of Bengle Apparel Outlet in Stuart have been mourning some bad news ... on Sept. 6, the store announced on Facebook that it will close on Dec. 18.

“It has been a great 30 years,” the post says.

At least it will be open long enough for Christmas shopping. The store has casual clothes for the whole family and specializes in custom screen-printing and embroidery.

Book signing

Emilio Carrasco, who wrote a book about his dog, Blu, will have a book-signing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Collectibles, 119 Main St. ... where “Basement Sale Days” are going on today and Saturday.

Toy Run