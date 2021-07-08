Beware movie content and storm water

TODAY’S WORD is hubris. Example: Cherise had the hubris to wear spike heels, a tight dress and an outlandish hat to the family reunion after losing those 15 pounds that had been plaguing her.
THURSDAY’S WORD was crescendo. It means the loudest point reached in a gradually increasing sound. Example: The crescendo was her favorite part of the composition, but the volume and energy made her toddler cry.
‘Zola’
Jeremy O. Harris (“Slave Play”) is a Broadway sensation who grew up in Axton and is a graduate of Carlisle School and Yale University, with a master’s degree. He is a screenwriter of the movie “Zola.”
“Zola” will be shown at Danville Cinemas at 6:45 and 9:15 both tonight and Saturday night.
The Stroller and a friend saw it Tuesday and can attest that it is an engaging movie with great dialogue (much of it in current slang) and that because of mature themes — he movie is about two friends who become strippers — it’s best for adults only.
Free yard sale
Come by and pick up what you need at Chatham Heights Baptist Church’s free yard sale, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Nasty water
The days after a big storm are not time to be playing in the water, the Virginia Department of Health warns.
The VDH sent out a warning about potential health risk from recreational water activities after heavy rains.
Heavy rains increase the risk of animal waste and inadequately treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants, the VDH said in a press release: “Bacteria, debris and other pollutants ... end up in rivers, lakes and streams” — and you don’t want to get a mouthful of that stuff when you’re out swimming, playing or otherwise being in the water.
The VDH also warns not to go swimming if you have broken skin, because bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds, causing serious illness. That goes for anytime, not just after storms.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Philippines, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau are former U.S. territories that have become independent.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When does hurricane season begin and when does it end?
