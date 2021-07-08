Beware movie content and storm water

TODAY’S WORD is hubris. Example: Cherise had the hubris to wear spike heels, a tight dress and an outlandish hat to the family reunion after losing those 15 pounds that had been plaguing her.

THURSDAY’S WORD was crescendo. It means the loudest point reached in a gradually increasing sound. Example: The crescendo was her favorite part of the composition, but the volume and energy made her toddler cry.

‘Zola’

Jeremy O. Harris (“Slave Play”) is a Broadway sensation who grew up in Axton and is a graduate of Carlisle School and Yale University, with a master’s degree. He is a screenwriter of the movie “Zola.”

“Zola” will be shown at Danville Cinemas at 6:45 and 9:15 both tonight and Saturday night.

The Stroller and a friend saw it Tuesday and can attest that it is an engaging movie with great dialogue (much of it in current slang) and that because of mature themes — he movie is about two friends who become strippers — it’s best for adults only.

Free yard sale

Come by and pick up what you need at Chatham Heights Baptist Church’s free yard sale, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.