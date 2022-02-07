Black history is important now and all year

To the editor:

Black history is important because it tells the story of true Black esperience. It also is a time when Black people can be proud of who they are and to celebrate their rich cultural heritage. It reminds us of people who have suffered and died without ever being free.

One month is not enough to cover the huge slate of information that has been buried or forgotten. That's why Black history should be included with all history studies.

In life there is always an upside and a downside to everything. In Black history there's the truth that should be told, even though there's a lot of unpleasant events. The truth is people being bought and sold, people being beaten and mistreated and worse.

On the other hand, Black history shows how some slaves found the strength and courage to excel. They were inventors, teachers and learned how to do many things that everyone enjoys today.

It seems like some people would like to wish Black history away, but truth will stand out no matter who doesn't like it. My mama was a great example of Black history's truth by being deprived of learning to read or write. Mama was a proud Black lady who dressed nicely and could have had a better life. During that time Black men and women were controlled by other people. I taught Mama how to print her name. Her parents were sharecroppers who owned the air they breathed in, nothing else.

All history should be a tool for learning, and Black history should be included. If the story of Black people is not told, it's like they never existed. It is important that all stories be told, the famous people who made it despite the oppression, those who endured the brutal treatment and broken spirits. Sure, it might stir up some guilty feelings, but it's all history.

Black history causes me to be proud of who I am. I think about those people who never stopped believing in God, despite what they were going through. Celebrating the memory of the past gives me hope that one day things will get better. The truth will be told, and we will finally be free to be heard. The truth will set everybody free.

The writer lives in Martinsville.