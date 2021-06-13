Blowing the whistle on a fun event

TODAY’S WORD is desiccate. Example: The bright sun and lack of rain caused the squash seedlings to desiccate.

SUNDAY’S WORD was cover crop. It describes a crop — often used in the winter — that is planted to avoid soil erosion. Example: I’m not messing with such a big garden this year as I normally do, so I put in a cover crop on the east half of the plot.

The Mill Whistle

When this whistle blows, it calls you to have fun, not to work.

The Mill Whistle is a fundraising concert at the outdoor stage of the Fieldale Recreation Center. The next one will be Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m., with Fatz performing. Admission is $5, and donations will be accepted. Bring chairs but no coolers. Palumbo’s Hoagie House Food Truck will sell food, and beer will be for sale.

Any CDC COVID-19 guidelines that are in place Saturday will be followed at the concert.

New books

These are the books Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Chapman is getting processed, to be ready for checkout on Thursday: