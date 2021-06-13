Blowing the whistle on a fun event

TODAY’S WORD is desiccate. Example: The bright sun and lack of rain caused the squash seedlings to desiccate.
SUNDAY’S WORD was cover crop. It describes a crop — often used in the winter — that is planted to avoid soil erosion. Example: I’m not messing with such a big garden this year as I normally do, so I put in a cover crop on the east half of the plot.
The Mill Whistle
When this whistle blows, it calls you to have fun, not to work.
The Mill Whistle is a fundraising concert at the outdoor stage of the Fieldale Recreation Center. The next one will be Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m., with Fatz performing. Admission is $5, and donations will be accepted. Bring chairs but no coolers. Palumbo’s Hoagie House Food Truck will sell food, and beer will be for sale.
Any CDC COVID-19 guidelines that are in place Saturday will be followed at the concert.
New books
These are the books Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Chapman is getting processed, to be ready for checkout on Thursday:
- “Notorious” by Diana Palmer
- “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
- “The Letter Keeper: a Murphy Shepherd Novel” by Charles Martin
- “Once Upon a Royal Summer” by Teri Wilson
- “An Unlikely Match” by Beth Wiseman
- “Sustaining Faith” by Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan
- “Maps for the Getaway” by Annie England Noblin
- “All-American Cakes, Pies, Cookies & Treats: 60 Simple & Traditional Sweets” by Roy Fares
Today’s chuckles
- I thought the dryer was shrinking my clothes. Turns out it was the refrigerator all along.
- What do you call a factory that makes okay products? A satisfactory.
- What do you call a poor Santa Claus? St. Nickel-less.
- The cashier at the ABC store asked to see my ID. It was hard to find among all the cards, including my Blockbuster membership, which fell out. She looked at that and said, “OK, never mind.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Settlements and geographic areas in Virginia stop being named after key British officials in 1775.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the name of the Virginia county that since has been divided into the states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin?
