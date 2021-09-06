Book a good time Friday night with Savory September

TODAY’S WORD is codify. Example: The Martinsville City Council took a vote to codify its earlier decision about plans to revert to a town in Henry County.
SUNDAY’S WORD was gainsaid. It means to declare to be untrue or invalid. Example: The impact of railroads on Westward Expansion cannot be gainsaid.
Tasty event
Savory September is back, with “A Stroll Down Starling,” this Friday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at One Starling with appetizers and cocktails by Lucy Coleman and Donna McGarry; Julie Wells and Phil Garrett; and Holly Burton and Sarah Hodges. Larry Wilburn will be playing classical guitar.
Then the party moves down the street to Piedmont Arts at 7:30, where Neal & Russell will be playing oldies and beach music. Heavy hors d’oeurves, desserts and cocktails will be presented by Brian Stanley and Sarah Short; Robby Burton and Billy Kirby; Connie and Elliot Stone; Janet Ashby and Bob Tuggle; and Pam Allen.
New books
The following books are out today and will be ready to check out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Thursday:
“Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb
“High Stakes” by Iris Johansen
“The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell
“Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw: a Jesse Stone Novel” by Mike Lupica
“Left for Dead” by Sean Parnell
“The Beginning” by Beverly Lewis
“Matched and Married” by Kathleen Fuller
If it’s hard to find time to sit down and read, no worries! The library system has two sources of audiobooks you can listen to while driving or doing chores: 552 on Libby and even more on Hoopla, both apps you can download to your phone. Access with your library card.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The American Mammoth Jackstock donkey will featured on a new series of U.S. postal stamps. Donkeys are not native to North America, but the American Mammoth Jackstock comes from among the first donkeys that were introduced, about 1785. George Washington, Henry Clay and others bred a donkey that could be used to breed strong work mules. Washington was offering his donkeys for stud service within 3 years.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: On the new Heritage Breeds U.S. postal stamps, one of the animals featured is a “mulefoot ____”?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.