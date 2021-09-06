Book a good time Friday night with Savory September

TODAY’S WORD is codify. Example: The Martinsville City Council took a vote to codify its earlier decision about plans to revert to a town in Henry County.

SUNDAY’S WORD was gainsaid. It means to declare to be untrue or invalid. Example: The impact of railroads on Westward Expansion cannot be gainsaid.

Tasty event

Savory September is back, with “A Stroll Down Starling,” this Friday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at One Starling with appetizers and cocktails by Lucy Coleman and Donna McGarry; Julie Wells and Phil Garrett; and Holly Burton and Sarah Hodges. Larry Wilburn will be playing classical guitar.

Then the party moves down the street to Piedmont Arts at 7:30, where Neal & Russell will be playing oldies and beach music. Heavy hors d’oeurves, desserts and cocktails will be presented by Brian Stanley and Sarah Short; Robby Burton and Billy Kirby; Connie and Elliot Stone; Janet Ashby and Bob Tuggle; and Pam Allen.

New books

The following books are out today and will be ready to check out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Thursday:

“Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb