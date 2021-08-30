Book a meal or a comedy workshop

TODAY’S WORD is coda. Example: The final chapter of the book I was reading was a terrific coda of all that I had read previously.
MONDAY’S WORD was workation. It means a vacation or holiday used to complete outstanding tasks or assignments. Example: The CEO took a workation to spend a few days catching up on projects and writing that she had fallen behind on during regular work days, but she did it from home so people at the office wouldn’t interrupt her.
Community meal
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church will have its regular free community meal Wednesday, from 5 to 6 p.m. To reserve meals, call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 Wednesday. The church is on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville.
Improv/comedy workshops
Want to work on your funny side? Join TheatreWorks Community Players’ Improv/Comedy Workshops, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. These workshops are for people ages 14 and older.
Take it a step further by going through the auditions that will be held right after the Saturday workshop, for the Oct. 22 and 23 Improv Show.
Bring a mask.
New books
The following books are being released today and will be available for checkout Thursday at the Blue Ridge Regional Library:
“A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
“Whiplash” by Janet Dailey
“The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson
“Her New Story” by Laura Bradford
“Mayo Clinic Book of Home Remedies: What to Do For the Most Common Health Problems” by Cindy A. Kermott and Martha P. Millman
“Toaster Ovent Takeover: Easy + Delicious Recipes to Make in Your Toaster Oven” by Roxanne Wyss + Kathy Moore
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The donkey has the reputation for being stubborn because it is a cautious and deliberative animal. When a donkey senses danger, he freezes in place and refuses to move until he assesses the situation and decides on the best way to respond. Donkeys are known for being more self-reliant and independent than horses.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why are donkeys called jackasses?
