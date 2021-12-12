Book, article consider the value of Black Santa

TODAY’S WORD is advent. Example: MeeMaw remembers the advent of television.
FRIDAY’S WORD was edifying. It means providing intellectual or moral instruction. Example: The Stroller’s recent series of current slang words and what they mean has been edifying, but I’m relieved they are moving on to other topics.
Gifts for veterans
The food gifts that Danny Turner and W.D. Fowles gave to area World War II veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (Tuesday) were donated by Rising Star Breads on Brookdale Road.
Black Santa
Hometown girl Nancy Redd has a column in the Friday New York Times, “In Search of Black Santa.” She talks about finding Santa Clauses that resemble her family now that she is a mom, and the efforts of her mother, Amanda H. Redd, when she was a child:
“My mother, like many Black parents in the 1980s and 1990s, always MacGyvered peach-skinned Christmas figurines into mirror images of our own family. Mom carefully colored in the faces of elves on ornaments, angel tree toppers, carolers on Christmas cards, and, most importantly, all iterations of Santa Claus himself got the brown marker treatment.”
“Let’s ditch the notion that there’s just one iteration of Santa and stop fighting over whose interpretation is correct. It’s time we put the power of the Christmas narrative in the most precious and important place — a child’s own imagination,” Nancy writes.
She also has a new book out, “The Real Santa.”
Stained glass ornaments
Aleen Wilson of Gallery 22 at 22 Walnut St. has her studio open for people to make fused glass Christmas ornaments: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19. They will cost $15 each. For more information, call her at 276-806-7186.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Straw boater hats were popular for men in the early decades of the 1900’s — but only in the warm months. It was tradition to swap out wearing a straw hat for a felt hat by Sept. 15 of each year. Pals and business acquaintances would squash or destroy the straw hat of whoever dared to wear one after that day.
However, on Sept. 13, 1922, in Manhattan, some kids took matters into their own hands. A group of boys yanked off the hats of factory workers and stomped on them. Then they moved on to dock workers, who did not take the prank lightly: They fought back, causing a brawl. The next night, teenagers took to the street, looking for men wearing straw hats, until a mob of about 1,000 had congregated.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: That described above is referred to as the Straw Hat Riot, which may bring to mind “Zoot Suit Riot —” but what does that mean? If you haven’t heard of that actual riot in history reading or lessons, you may have heard the catching song by that name by the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies in 1997, which hit the Billboard charts in 1998 as part of the swing revival.
