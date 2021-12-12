Book, article consider the value of Black Santa

“Let’s ditch the notion that there’s just one iteration of Santa and stop fighting over whose interpretation is correct. It’s time we put the power of the Christmas narrative in the most precious and important place — a child’s own imagination,” Nancy writes.

She also has a new book out, “The Real Santa.”

Stained glass ornaments

Aleen Wilson of Gallery 22 at 22 Walnut St. has her studio open for people to make fused glass Christmas ornaments: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19. They will cost $15 each. For more information, call her at 276-806-7186.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Straw boater hats were popular for men in the early decades of the 1900’s — but only in the warm months. It was tradition to swap out wearing a straw hat for a felt hat by Sept. 15 of each year. Pals and business acquaintances would squash or destroy the straw hat of whoever dared to wear one after that day.