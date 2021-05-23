Book some lush peonies for your fall bouquets

TODAY’S WORD is spade. Example: A spade would be better for that task than a shovel.
SUNDAY’S WORD was secateurs. It means pruning shears. Example: There are two types of secateurs; choose the right one for the job.
New books
Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Chapman promises these new books will be ready for checkout starting Thursday:
- “The Saboteurs: an Isaac Bell Adventure” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul
- “Ruby Falls”by Deborah Goodrich Royce
- “Legacy” by Nora Roberts
- “Beyond a Reasonable Donut: a Deputy Donut Mystery” by Ginger Bolton
- “The Stepsisters” by Susan Maller
Peonies
One of the most lush, beautiful, fragrant and overall amazing flowers of the garden is in bloom now: the peony.
The peony (a flower as big as a grapefruit, with a multitude of fluffy petals) is named after the Paeon of Greek mythology. Paeon studied medicine and healing under Asclepius, the Greek god of those topics. In the mythology, Asclepius became jealous of Paeon — so jealous he could have killed him, so to save his life, Zeus turned the pupil into the peony flower.
You can save buds of peonies in the refrigerator for several months to use in bouquets later in the year. Simply pick peonies on their stems when the bud is about the size of a marshmallow. Wrap it in plastic food wrap, and save it someplace in the refrigerator where it won’t get banged around.
The Stroller tested out that practice last year, with peony buds of different sizes. The buds that were just slightly smaller than marshmallow size did best. The buds opened in four or five days, not quite as big and gorgeous as those on the plant in May did, but still a treat for the autumn flower vase. That technique would be a great way to save some peonies ahead for a June wedding (or later).
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ten counties in America are named “Henry County”: in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and, of course, Virginia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Nine counties named Henry are named for the Revolutionary War patriot Patrick Henry. Henry County, Iowa, is named for whom?
