Book some lush peonies for your fall bouquets

You can save buds of peonies in the refrigerator for several months to use in bouquets later in the year. Simply pick peonies on their stems when the bud is about the size of a marshmallow. Wrap it in plastic food wrap, and save it someplace in the refrigerator where it won’t get banged around.

The Stroller tested out that practice last year, with peony buds of different sizes. The buds that were just slightly smaller than marshmallow size did best. The buds opened in four or five days, not quite as big and gorgeous as those on the plant in May did, but still a treat for the autumn flower vase. That technique would be a great way to save some peonies ahead for a June wedding (or later).

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ten counties in America are named “Henry County”: in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and, of course, Virginia.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Nine counties named Henry are named for the Revolutionary War patriot Patrick Henry. Henry County, Iowa, is named for whom?

