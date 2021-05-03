Book your appointment to buy plants

The library branches now are open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and other days they provide materials for lending through curbside pickup.

MVHS plant sale

Magna Vista High School's horticulture department has adjusted hours for its popular plant sale. The sale on weekdays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but because of pandemic precautions, you have to call first for an appointment: 276-956-2222. Masks and social distancing will be in place. Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon through May 15, don't require appointments. Bring boxed to carry your plants home.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: This verse is from the New Revised Standard version of the Bible.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: And which verses about the virgin birth of Jesus are these?: "He said: 'Nay, I am only a messenger from thy Lord, (to announce) to thee the gift of a holy son. She said: 'How shall I have a son, seeing that no man has touched me, and I am not unchaste?' He said: 'So (it will be): Thy Lord saith, 'that is easy for Me: and (We wish) to appoint him as a Sign unto men and a Mercy from Us': It is a matter (so) decreed."

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.