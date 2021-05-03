Book your appointment to buy plants

TODAY’S WORD is salsify. Example: Cherise's grandmother was a strong proponent of drinking salsify tea.
MONDAY’S WORD was clandestine. It is an adjective that means kept secret or done secretively, especially because illicit. Example: When the rest of the advertising team went out on their rounds, Chantilly and Luke had clandestine meetings in the boardroom or sometimes even the janitor's closet.
New books
Books being put on the shelf this week at Blue Ridge Regional Library to be ready for checkout by Thursday:
- "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
- "A Dog’s Courage: A Dog’s Way Home Novel" by W. Bruce Cameron
- "Basil’s War" by Stephen Hunter
- "Six Weeks to Live" by Catherine McKenzie
- "Family Reunion" by Nancy Thayer
- "The Lady Has a Past" by Amanda Quick
- "Find You First" by Linwood Barclay
- "21st Birthday: The New Women’s Murder Club Novel" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
- "Robert B. Parker’s Payback: A Sunny Randall Novel" by Mike Lupica
- "The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews
The library branches now are open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and other days they provide materials for lending through curbside pickup.
MVHS plant sale
Magna Vista High School's horticulture department has adjusted hours for its popular plant sale. The sale on weekdays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but because of pandemic precautions, you have to call first for an appointment: 276-956-2222. Masks and social distancing will be in place. Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon through May 15, don't require appointments. Bring boxed to carry your plants home.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: This verse is from the New Revised Standard version of the Bible.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: And which verses about the virgin birth of Jesus are these?: "He said: 'Nay, I am only a messenger from thy Lord, (to announce) to thee the gift of a holy son. She said: 'How shall I have a son, seeing that no man has touched me, and I am not unchaste?' He said: 'So (it will be): Thy Lord saith, 'that is easy for Me: and (We wish) to appoint him as a Sign unto men and a Mercy from Us': It is a matter (so) decreed."
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.