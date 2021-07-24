Books and maps but no book of maps

TODAY’S WORD is flux. Example: “The nature of life is not permanence, but flux.” (Source: Carson in “Downton Abbey”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was dissolution. It means debauched living; dissipation or the closing down or dismissal of an assembly, partnership, or official body. Example: “I knew that this family was approaching dissolution. I wasn’t aware that dissolution was already upon us.” (Source: Dowager Countess Violet of Grantham in “Downton Abbey”)

Book collection

Sandra Belcher Chappell was one of two winners of a collection of five books by Patrick County author Martin Clark. She received her collection by mail on Thursday.

On July 10 Clark had posted on his Facebook page that his latest book, “The Plinko Bounce,” “is at 318 manuscript pages and should be finished by fall. My best guess is that it will be released in late 2022 or early 2023. ... Seems like a good time to give away the old ones.”

The winners were selected from among the 883 people who responded to that post. The other winner is Shannon Lazlo Day of Worthington, Ohio.

Maps