Books, biscuits and some laughs, too

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Cotton Patch Goose, featured on the Heritage Breed stamps, was a real helper to farmers. Until the 1950s, this goose was used to weed cotton and corn fields. They also were dependable sources of eggs, meat and grease, especially during the Great Depression.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The 10th and final farm animal featured on the Heritage Breeds stamps is the San Clemente Island goat. A 1972 census found between 15,000 and 18,000 of those goats living feral on the 57-square-mile island. To restore the natural habitat, the Navy took it in hand to get goats off the island. It worked. Six thousand live goats were brought back to the mainland, but many of the males were neutered. Now there are only about 250 San Clemente Island goats left. Where is that island?