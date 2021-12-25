Boxing Day reminds me of my year in retail

Today is Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, or what is traditionally known as Boxing Day.

The meaning of Boxing Day surely has changed through time. It’s generally considered to refer to the time period hundreds of years ago when the lords of the manors would give their staff boxes filled with food scraps, clothes, sundries and gifts, sort of a Christmas bonus for their services.

These days it mostly refers to the mounds of empty boxes from opened presents that are thrown away and the dreaded return of unwanted presents to stores that often require the item to be in its original box.

I never make it through a Boxing Day without thinking about my stint in the retail business.

I worked for RadioShack through a Christmas season once when I was in college.

Malcolm, the store manager, was a retired marine sergeant. He worked every day but Sunday from the time the store opened at 10 a.m. until it closed at 9 p.m.

He was skinny as a rail, never ate on the job, never took a break and expected his employees to do as he did.

Sunday was the only day of the week Malcolm didn’t work, and so I was appointed the Sunday manager for the RadioShack in Radford. I was expected to be there on time, run the store just like Malcolm did, close it up properly and make sure everything was in order for the next day.

It was getting close to Christmas and Malcom decided to take a whole weekend off. The college was already closed for Christmas break, so I decided to visit home during the week and head back to Radford that Saturday morning to run the store for the weekend.

On the way back I had just reached the stoplight in Floyd when a policeman stepped into the intersection, blew his whistle and put his hand out for me to stop.

I looked around to see if I could learn of the purpose for his traffic stop underneath what appeared to be a perfectly good traffic light when I noticed some horses and farm animals coming up the road.

The animals went through the intersection and by the time they had passed there was a crowd that had gathered by the road and in front of my car.

I got out and looked to see what was going on and by this time there was a group of pigs passing by and shortly after that I heard drums and then I saw the band and it suddenly dawned on me that I had arrived at the Floyd County stoplight just as the Floyd County Christmas Parade starting passing by.

To this day I have never seen a parade that long and with that much livestock.

I had no choice, so I called Malcolm and told him I was going to be late.

The store had an alarm system that phoned company headquarters in Texas when the door first opened for the day and if it was after opening time, the manager would get called to the carpet for not having the store opened on time.

So on the first day of Malcolm’s Christmas weekend off, the old retired marine sergeant had to hike up his britches and get to the store in time to prevent the alarm from phoning headquarters with a late report.

Which brings me back around to Boxing Day and the dreaded returns after Christmas.

There was a farmer, also from Floyd, who had driven to our store in Radford right after Christmas and presented an outdoor television antenna and asked for a refund.

“Dang thing don’t work,” said the farmer. “I just want my money back.”

Malcolm took a look at the rusted-out antenna and asked the farmer for his receipt.

“Don’t have one,” the farmer said. “It was bought at one of y’all’s stores in Roanoke.”

Malcolm looked the antenna over again and told the farmer he would have to go to the store where he bought it and take it up with them.

“We don’t sell rusty antennas in this store,” Malcolm said.

The farmer didn’t argue, but as he went out of the door he took the antenna and crammed it in the doorway so that it stood upright like a scrawny Christmas tree with no ornaments.

Malcolm lit a cigarette and laughed and laughed.

“Welcome to the retail business,” Malcolm said with his cigarette hanging from his mouth while he wrangled the antenna from the door. “Hang around here long enough and you’ll see it all.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

