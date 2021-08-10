Bringing home the church news

TODAY’S WORD is apogee. Example: “The capsule has just reached apogee. Our crew is now experiencing life-changing views of Earth from above the Karman Line. (Source: Tweet from Blue Origin, July 20, 9:16 a.m.)
TUESDAY’S WORD was obscurantism. It means the policy or practice of deliberately making something vague or difficult to understand, in order to prevent people from finding out the truth. Example: “Nowadays [1957], one sees distinctly more of the intelligentsia in the (Russian Orthodox) churches than even a few years ago. One reason for this is that the leadership is casting obscurantism aside.” (Source: A History of Russia,” John Lawrence, 1957)
Homecomings
Fall is a time for church homecomings, when people bring their friends and extended families to church, and former members who have left or moved away come back for the service (Old Well’s 140th will be this Sunday). Those homecomings will be listed in the Bulletin’s church news section on Fridays, as churches send them to the newspaper for publication. For Friday publication, send by Wednesday to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Also, that directory has been listing how churches are meeting during the pandemic, such as in parking lots, online or in person. Be sure to update the information your church has on file.
American Legion
Veterans are invited to join their fellows at the American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 meeting, at 7 p.m. Monday at the post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. All pandemic protection measures by the governor and CDC will be in place.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Axton artist Bettie Draper Bowles is known for her portraits of pets, although her recent paintings have featured other animals, such as a sea turtle and a leopard, as well. There’s no question as to what her favorite animal is — it’s the boxer dog, especially her own boxer, Riggins.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There’s another pet artist in town, this one married to a scientist from the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This artist also makes custom watercolor cards, wedding decorations and more, and she can be reached through her website, CharmCat.net. Who is she?
