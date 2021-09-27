Browse our library of information

TODAY’S WORD is epistle. Example: “Easier said than done, John, when your only husband is longing for his epistle-writing inamorata.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)MONDAY’S WORD chanteuse. It means a woman who is an accomplished nightclub singer. Example: “At first I wondered aloud why would a competitive vocal group not reach out to a trained chanteuse?” (Source: Moira Rose)
New books
Here’s the list of new books Blue Ridge Regional Library has just received, and cataloger Melissa Chapman will have on the shelves by Thursday:
“The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
“The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Maller
“The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews
“Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels
“The Unknown” by Heather Graham
Book sale
You would think people who make their living writing would be responsible with their library books, but The Stroller remembers how the group of reporters and page designers (Stroller included) in the mid-2000s of the Bulletin would flock to the library’s twice-yearly book sales. That’s because they would rack up such high library fines from forgotten books that they would have to buy used books to tide them over until they got caught up and redeemed themselves with the librarians.
The Stroller’s fines are all paid up this week, thank goodness, and there’s a new stack of library books on the bedside table ... but that doesn’t dim the excitement of the next book sale, which will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 in the basement of the Martinsville branch.
MONDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755, has a few sneaky digs hidden in its pages. One is for the word “patron:” “A wretch who supports with insolence, and is paid with flattery.” Perhaps Johnson had a beef with his own patrons, London publishers who commissioned him to create the dictionary (with compensation of 1,500 guineas, about $300,000 in today’s money).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What word in Johnson’s dictionary does the following define: “one versed in the arts of government; a man of artifice; one of deep contrivance”?
