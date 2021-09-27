Browse our library of information

TODAY’S WORD is epistle. Example: “Easier said than done, John, when your only husband is longing for his epistle-writing inamorata.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”) MONDAY’S WORD chanteuse. It means a woman who is an accomplished nightclub singer. Example: “At first I wondered aloud why would a competitive vocal group not reach out to a trained chanteuse?” (Source: Moira Rose)

New books

Book sale

You would think people who make their living writing would be responsible with their library books, but The Stroller remembers how the group of reporters and page designers (Stroller included) in the mid-2000s of the Bulletin would flock to the library’s twice-yearly book sales. That’s because they would rack up such high library fines from forgotten books that they would have to buy used books to tide them over until they got caught up and redeemed themselves with the librarians.