Calling all Spartans: There are shirts for you

TODAY’S WORD is ruthless. Example: The politician was ruthless in his pursuit of any information that could be damaging to his opponent’s chances in the election.
MONDAY’S WORD was jeopardize. It means to put (someone or something) into a situation in which there is a danger or harm, loss or failure. Example: Sarah is afraid that with her son’s slipping grades he’ll jeopardize his scholarship.
DMHS Alumni
The Drewry Mason High School (DMHS) Class of 1975 had scheduled a reunion last year and due to the pandemic, moved it to this October. However, that didn’t work out either, organizer Kathy Washburn said, “as several immediate people and their families are dealing with COVID. As such we have decided to move it to our 50th in 2025.”
All participants had a reunion shirt, she said, and it was so popular, many wanted another shirt or sweatshirt.
To reach the number necessary to place an order, they altered the design to say “Alumni” and have opened the order form to all DMHS Spartans. The shirts are being sold at cost with shipping and handling figured in (T-shirts $15.15; sweatshirts, $25).
People can pick them up or get a shirt mailed for $10.50, which is flat rate through post office, Washburn said. Orders, with money, must be received by Nov. 22 for delivery before Christmas. To get order forms and see pictures of the shirt, email hokiemutts@gmail.com.
Yankee Doodle
When asked why Yankee Doodle stuck a feather in his cap and called it macaroni, Nelson Smith speculated that perhaps he got into the corn squeezins’.
Another reason is listed below in “Trivia Answer.”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If we think fashions (or lack of) today are crazy, we are doing so without an awareness of years of history. Staring around 1760s in England, fashion for men was tight-fitting clothing and large wigs, inspired by outfits seen on continental Europe. Other excitements the English tourists discovered on their travels was the little-known Italian food macaroni. Thus, the word “macaroni” became slang to mean sophisticated, upper class and worldly.
During the American Revolution, the British wrote and sang the song “Yankee Doodle” to make fun of Americans. The line about the feather in the cap and calling it macaroni meant Americans were so out of touch with fashion that they thought putting a feather in a cap made them stylish.
Rather than be intimidated by the song that was meant to put them in their place, the Revolutionists sang it themselves back at the British.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what decade did women’s dresses become so ornate and heavy that they could be made of up to 70 years of fabric ruffles and could not fit through doorways without a lot of maneuvering?
