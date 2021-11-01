Calling all Spartans: There are shirts for you

TODAY’S WORD is ruthless. Example: The politician was ruthless in his pursuit of any information that could be damaging to his opponent’s chances in the election.

MONDAY’S WORD was jeopardize. It means to put (someone or something) into a situation in which there is a danger or harm, loss or failure. Example: Sarah is afraid that with her son’s slipping grades he’ll jeopardize his scholarship.

DMHS Alumni

The Drewry Mason High School (DMHS) Class of 1975 had scheduled a reunion last year and due to the pandemic, moved it to this October. However, that didn’t work out either, organizer Kathy Washburn said, “as several immediate people and their families are dealing with COVID. As such we have decided to move it to our 50th in 2025.”

All participants had a reunion shirt, she said, and it was so popular, many wanted another shirt or sweatshirt.

To reach the number necessary to place an order, they altered the design to say “Alumni” and have opened the order form to all DMHS Spartans. The shirts are being sold at cost with shipping and handling figured in (T-shirts $15.15; sweatshirts, $25).