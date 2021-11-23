Can you handle a big breakfast after Thanksgiving?

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: Fauci Ouchie. Example: I got my Fauchi Ouchie in April.

TUESDAY’S WORD was big yikes. Example: Big yikes! I had no idea it took so long to walk to your house until I was only halfway there and was tired already.

Breakfast buffet

We’d better tell you about Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department’s country breakfast buffet before Thanksgiving, because after it, eating a big plate of food might just be the last thing on your mind.

However, we’ll all probably start getting hungry again by Saturday morning — and if you have company for the holiday weekend, this is a great place to bring them.

The breakfast will be held from 6-10 a.m. at the fire department, with bacon, ham, sausage, biscuit, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee, for $8.

Talking turkey

There’s been a lot of talk nationally about a turkey shortage, and The Stroller heard some of the ladies in the office saying they thought the turkeys this year were smaller than usual. The Stroller asked around to see if it was a problem in this area.