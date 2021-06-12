Catching up with the cat problem

Becky Wilson and I are lurking around corners and crouching behind shrubbery, but it’s time to come clean about our sneaking around.
Because our community needs a whole lot more people to do the same, and we’re here to tell you how.
It’s kitten season, with litters of kittens born to feral, stray and uncared-for “pet” cats all over. There aren’t enough homes for all these kittens.
However, you probably know the story. What’s frustrating is not knowing how to help ease the problem.
First of all, we just have to realize that just as there always are people who care, there also always will be people who don’t do the responsible thing. If you know of a neighbor or friend who has a cat who isn’t spayed, just offer to take the cat to get it done, no judgment, no expectations.
Maybe the person wishes to but can’t afford it, or maybe the person just doesn’t care. What does it matter to the cat – and to unwanted kittens? People who are willing to help out should.
Second, you could bring the stray and feral cats in your community in to be spayed and vaccinated. That’s what Becky and I are doing.
She has been feeding a colony of homeless cats, and now we are in an effort to get those cats spayed so they don’t keep having kittens.
The focus of our efforts is a white cat with blue eyes. The cat’s foot was injured recently. Not only is the cat obviously suffering and in pain, but other cats have begun picking on it.
The cat comes around Becky but won’t let itself get caught.
In the mornings, I go to Becky’s house to set a trap. I try not to get my formal work clothes too dirty as I squeeze between the house and the azalea bush to put out the trap.
I also try not to get too stinky as I open a can of sardines or canned cat food and dump it into a little bowl. I hold open the powerful trap door, making sure it doesn’t slam shut on my arm or shoulder as I reach way back into the trap to set the food dish.
Then I slide an empty water bowl way back there, past the trigger plate, next to the food. I’ve learned it’s a whole lot easier to fill a water bowl from pouring water from above the top of the trap than actually trying to put a full dish back there without spilling.
It’s important to have water in the trap, so the cat doesn’t suffer of thirst between the time it’s caught and the time one of us can go collect it and take it to a veterinarian.
Normally I’m quiet about TNR (trap, neuter and release feral cats), because it’s too discouraging that whenever I do say I do that, almost no one offers to help, but people tell me sob stories of cat problems where they are, which are beyond my power to affect.
However, this time around I’ve gone public about it. That’s because one of the cats we caught is a pregnant female, so now I’ve got her living in a room of my house to have her kittens – and of course I’m shouting loud and far from the rooftops about it, just hoping to find homes for Mama Cat and all her babies.
Since I’ve spoken up about the issue, I’ve been contacted by several people who are dealing with cat colonies. Some have asked for help in out-of-control situations. Others have described their experiences, successfully trapping, neutering, vaccinating and releasing feral cats back, and continuing to feed them and provide shelter.
Those feral cats that have been spayed or neutered get a notch on the tip of the ears, so you can tell from a distance.
So this column is to point out that, as we all know, feral cats having kittens is a real problem – but also, going on discretely in the background is a silent, small army of helpers who are doing their best to get those cats neutered, fed and sheltered.
You can join in those efforts, too. Buy a $30 trap and set it out to catch those cats you are concerned about. Then get those cats spayed or neutered. Pay for it if you can, and ask for payment vouchers if you can't: There are donors who give money for this process.
You don’t have to be an expert or have experience to do it – and to quickly make a positive difference.
