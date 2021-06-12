Catching up with the cat problem

However, this time around I’ve gone public about it. That’s because one of the cats we caught is a pregnant female, so now I’ve got her living in a room of my house to have her kittens – and of course I’m shouting loud and far from the rooftops about it, just hoping to find homes for Mama Cat and all her babies.

Since I’ve spoken up about the issue, I’ve been contacted by several people who are dealing with cat colonies. Some have asked for help in out-of-control situations. Others have described their experiences, successfully trapping, neutering, vaccinating and releasing feral cats back, and continuing to feed them and provide shelter.

Those feral cats that have been spayed or neutered get a notch on the tip of the ears, so you can tell from a distance.

So this column is to point out that, as we all know, feral cats having kittens is a real problem – but also, going on discretely in the background is a silent, small army of helpers who are doing their best to get those cats neutered, fed and sheltered.

You can join in those efforts, too. Buy a $30 trap and set it out to catch those cats you are concerned about. Then get those cats spayed or neutered. Pay for it if you can, and ask for payment vouchers if you can't: There are donors who give money for this process.

You don’t have to be an expert or have experience to do it – and to quickly make a positive difference.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

