Celebrating the relatively new state holiday

TODAY’S WORD is double-digging. Example: Howard never had any luck with his potato patch until he started double-digging the area in late winter.
MONDAY’S WORD was desiccate. It means to cause to dry up (and is a way insecticidal soap works). Example: The bright sun and lack of rain caused the squash seedlings to desiccate.
Juneteenth
Saturday is the second official Juneteenth holiday in Virginia. Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the US. It celebrates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended. Texas was the last of the states to abolish slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation had made enslaved peoples free in 1863.
In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam, along with Virginia recording artist Pharrell and other community members, announced that Juneteenth would be a permanent state holiday, making 2021 the second year for Juneteenth being an official state holiday.
Send notices of local Juneteenth celebrations to the Bulletin for publication. So far, the closest ones known are in Danville, sponsored by the city, and Roanoke, sponsored by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
State and local government offices will be closed on Friday in observance.
‘Rock Castle Home’
“Rock Castle Home,” the documentary about the former Rock Castle community that was displaced to become part of the Blue Ridge Parkway, will be shown:
- 8 p.m. July 5, on Southwest Va. Public TV.
- 3 p.m July 11, on Blue Ridge PBS.
- 9 p.m. July 21, on Southwest Va. Public TV.
- 8 p.m. July 28, on Southwest Va. Public TV.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia used to have an Illinois County, which must have been huge — long ago it was divided into the states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the group that meets monthly to standardize the names of places, features and areas in the United States and its territories?
