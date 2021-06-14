Celebrating the relatively new state holiday

TODAY’S WORD is double-digging. Example: Howard never had any luck with his potato patch until he started double-digging the area in late winter.

Juneteenth

Saturday is the second official Juneteenth holiday in Virginia. Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the US. It celebrates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended. Texas was the last of the states to abolish slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation had made enslaved peoples free in 1863.

In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam, along with Virginia recording artist Pharrell and other community members, announced that Juneteenth would be a permanent state holiday, making 2021 the second year for Juneteenth being an official state holiday.

