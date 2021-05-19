Census gives us a sense of stuff

TODAY’S WORD is grape hoe. Example: Though the grape hoe isn't so great at precision weeding, it's a real asset when it comes to clearing weedy ground and even building garden beds.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was sickle. That is a short-handled farming tool with a semicircular blade, used for cutting grain, lopping, or trimming. The sickle and hammer on the Soviet flag represented agricultural workers and industrial workers respectively, and together, they represented the Proletariat class. Example: The flag of the Soviet Union from 1922 through 1991 featured a hammer and a sickle.

Housing costs

The U.S. Census Bureau's website gives all sorts of interesting information about communities. It also shows housing around here is half the national cost.

In Patrick County, the census says, there are 10,266 housing units, 79% of them occupied by owners. The median value of owner-occupied houses is $120,000. The median monthly owner costs of houses with mortgages are $1,024, and the median monthly owner costs of houses without a mortgage are $282 (that means usually their tax and insurance costs, and sometimes, a homeowners association fee). The median rent is $573.