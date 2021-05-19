Census gives us a sense of stuff

TODAY’S WORD is grape hoe. Example: Though the grape hoe isn't so great at precision weeding, it's a real asset when it comes to clearing weedy ground and even building garden beds.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was sickle. That is a short-handled farming tool with a semicircular blade, used for cutting grain, lopping, or trimming. The sickle and hammer on the Soviet flag represented agricultural workers and industrial workers respectively, and together, they represented the Proletariat class. Example: The flag of the Soviet Union from 1922 through 1991 featured a hammer and a sickle.
Housing costs
The U.S. Census Bureau's website gives all sorts of interesting information about communities. It also shows housing around here is half the national cost.
In Patrick County, the census says, there are 10,266 housing units, 79% of them occupied by owners. The median value of owner-occupied houses is $120,000. The median monthly owner costs of houses with mortgages are $1,024, and the median monthly owner costs of houses without a mortgage are $282 (that means usually their tax and insurance costs, and sometimes, a homeowners association fee). The median rent is $573.
In comparison, Henry County listed as having 26,170 housing units, 72% owner-occupied, with median value of $93,900. Median owner cost with mortgage is $901, and without, $302; median rent is $604.
In Martinsville, the information counts 7,031 housing unites, 56% owner-occupied, with a median value of $87,700. Median costs with mortgage are $906; without, $354; and median gross rent is $656.
Nationally, the median housing value is $217,500, and median rent is $1,062.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The population of Henry County in 1910 was 18,459, doubled by 1960 when it was 40,335. Its highest point was 57,930 in 2000 and was listed as 50,557 in 2019, the latest figure available.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: If you've ever looked up Henry County information on the internet, you may have been sidetracked by another Henry County, which shows up prominently in searches. In what state is that Henry County, which has a population of 234,561?
