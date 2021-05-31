Check out the corn in these jokes

TODAY’S WORD is grafting. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree.

MONDAY’S WORD was dampen off. It seems to be a common problem in seedlings grown indoors -- once the seedling is an inch or two high, it seems to wither away at its base, tip over and die. It's caused by one of several different pathogens, most prevalent in wet and cool conditions. Example: I can never get new seeds started indoors because, if the cats don’t sit on the trays and smother them first, dampening off always gets them.

Open mic night

It's a showcase of talents Friday evening at the former Henry County courthouse -- a fun evening out whether your interest is performing or being entertained.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold an open mic night and wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument, if you play, and a chair or blanket to sit on. Drinks will be available at a cash bar.

Great corn