TODAY’S WORD is grafting. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree.
MONDAY’S WORD was dampen off. It seems to be a common problem in seedlings grown indoors -- once the seedling is an inch or two high, it seems to wither away at its base, tip over and die. It's caused by one of several different pathogens, most prevalent in wet and cool conditions. Example: I can never get new seeds started indoors because, if the cats don’t sit on the trays and smother them first, dampening off always gets them.
Open mic night
It's a showcase of talents Friday evening at the former Henry County courthouse -- a fun evening out whether your interest is performing or being entertained.
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold an open mic night and wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring an instrument, if you play, and a chair or blanket to sit on. Drinks will be available at a cash bar.
Great corn
The best corn The Stroller ever has eaten was bought off a pickup truck parked 12 years ago in Uptown Martinsville. The seller said he was from Turbeville, and the corn was the Argent variety. The Stroller has been looking for Argent seeds ever since, and for the first time ever, found them -- at the Ridgeway Farm Market.
Argent corn is a sweet corn with pearly white kernels, and it keeps its sweetness days after harvesting. It germinates and performs well in cool soils - of no matter to us now -- but would be a great early starter next year. It has 85 days to maturity.
Today's chuckles
Jokester Michael C. Jarrett of Basset sent in these chuckles:
- What's the worst thing about being lonely? Playing Frisbee.
- What is gray and can't fly? A fat pigeon
- A patient on an operating table: "Doctor, I'm scared. This is my first operation." Doctor: "Don't worry -- it's mine, too."
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Abraham Lincoln was not the only Lincoln to have inspired the naming of a county. Six counties in the U.S. are named after Benjamin Lincoln (1733-1810), a major general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the Montgomery for whom 18 counties are named?
Reach The Stroller at
276-638-8801 ext. 243