Check out these reader-recommended light displays

TODAY’S WORD is paltry. Example: She wanted to get her children all their hearts desired for Christmas, but how could she on her paltry income?

TUESDAY’S WORD was frugal. It means sparing or economical with regard to food or money. Example: Janelle was too frugal to enjoy going to the mall with her sister.

Christmas lights

Here are readers’ recommendations of great Christmas lights displays in the area.

Lowland Drive in Rich Acres

Joseph Martin Highway going through Rich Acres

Indian Trail, Martinsville

All along Route 122 in Franklin County

Ridgewood Road, Bassett

Old train depot in Bassett

Bland Road, Bassett

Main Street, Bassett

Kimberly Road, Bassett

Robin Hill Lane, Bassett

Belva Road, Collinsville

Mason Court, Collinsville

Hill and Dale Road, Collinsville

Bershire Place in Martinville

Chatham Road before Dyer’s Store Road

White Christmas?

So far there’s no sign of snow for Christmas, and that’s not likely to change. The low temperatures leading up to Christmas are below freezing, but after Christmas they are all above freezing.

Many people are saying winters aren’t as cold as they used to be, and there’s not as much snow, either.

Looking through 1921, 1946, 1971 and 1996 editions of the Bulletin, which is done to produce the “Today in History” column on this page, we see that there was snow or at least slush in December years ago.

In 1921, a report from Fontaine, where “the holidays were enjoyed very much,” noted that temperatures went down to 10 degrees around Christmas time. (This year, they are not expected to drop below 20.) In 1946, slush and sleet covered the ground on Dec. 20. There was no mention of snow nor ice by Christmas 1971. The 1996 editions say that 12 days of school were lost in the previous school year due to snow and ice.

New books

There are two news books on library shelves this week:

“Eliza” by Shannon McNear

“Stitched in Crime: a Craft Fair Knitters Mystery” by Emmie Caldwell

Today’s Chuckle

Why is Santa afraid of getting stuck in a chimney? He has Claus-trophobia

What did the woodworker charge Santa for his new sleigh? Nothing. It was on the house.

What is the elves’ consequence for not performing their jobs well? They get the sack.

Where do reindeer go for coffee? Star-bucks

What do elves learn in school? the elf-abet

What does Santa spend his salary on? Jingle bells

How can you tell Santa is real? You can sense his presents.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Kit Cat Club in London was a major scene in the fashion revolution of the 1920s, when short dresses and the flapper style started coming into being.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Santa Claus used to be a thin bearded elf, often seen wearing green or other colors. What year did Thomas Nast paint him for Harper’s Weekly looking rotund and wearing now iconic red Santa suit with white trim?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.