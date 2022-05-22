Closed on Monday

For those of you who may not know, my talented wife is a professional wallpaper-hanger. Sometimes she gets called out of town to do a job, and such has been the case last week.

When she headed out Monday morning I made it until about noon before survival mode set in and I realized I was going to have to fend for myself for a few days.

The first priority was to make sure the food situation was under control. A man has to eat, you know.

So I decided to go eat a good lunch: something with meat, a potato and vegetables. This type of situation always reminds me of Rumley’s Restaurant. How I miss that place.

Taylor Rumley behind the cash register, hundreds of baseball trophies in the cabinets above and across the walls, a large counter bar with swivel stools and the best iced tea in the world to go along with that meat-and-three.

A man could survive without his wife for a week as long as there was a Rumley’s, but that was yesterday, and now is now. I needed to solve my problem under today’s conditions.

First I headed out to Commonwealth Boulevard toward the Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant. I’ve eaten there once since they opened, and it was delicious.

So I pulled into the parking lot and it’s empty. I get around to the front door and the sign says “Closed on Mondays.”

“Well shoot,” I thought. In the words of Andy Griffith, “That just tears it.”

The thought of Pacific Bay made me hungry for fish, so I thought “I haven’t been to Captain Tom’s in a while,” so I drove down to the Walmart intersection, turned south and headed down Memorial Boulevard.

When I got there the parking lot was as empty as Pacific Bay’s and a big sign there said “Closed on Mondays.”

In desperation, I gave up on the potato and vegetables and decided I would have lunch next door at Jerry’s Pizza, but when I drove around to their parking lot, on the door was the sign: “Closed on Mondays.”

“What the heck is going on?” I asked myself. “What is up with everything being closed on Mondays?”

Then I thought of Clarence’s Steak and Seafood House in Ridgeway. They have fried flounder and it has been a long time since I’ve been there and had some.

Clarence’s is a bit of a hike for me, and just a little out of the way, but the situation was getting critical now. So I got back on the road and headed further south.

I pulled into Clarence’s and there it was, another empty parking lot and a sign on the door: “Closed on Mondays.”

So I gave up. Fast food was the only solution now. So I headed back up the road a little ways and pulled into Wendy’s. When I got out I noticed cars were wrapped around the building at the drive-through.

I walked in and there were three people standing in front of me. I don’t know if they had ordered and were waiting on their food, or if they were still waiting to order.

I’m not complaining, you understand; the employees there were working in the back filling orders and that drive-through looked pretty demanding, but after standing in place for almost 10 minutes and no one behind the counter so much as acknowledged the four of us standing there, I gave up and walked back to the car. Wendy’s was open, but they were severely understaffed — the most likely reason why everyone else was closed.

I headed back up the road thinking “maybe it’s time to start that fasting diet everyone is talking about.” Lord knows I need to lose some weight, and Monday seemed destined to be the day I was going to start.

But as I was coming back into town I glanced over and saw the D&A Cafe. There were cars in the lot and an open sign on the door and when I went in, there was also a “Help Wanted” sign.

I took my seat and ordered the veal and gravy, macaroni salad, potato salad, pinto beans with onions and cornbread. I know — way too heavy on the starch and no greens, but no matter, that’s what I wanted.

Marvin was behind the cash register and Leslie was in the cook’s corner serving up their delicious food.

So here I am writing this column on Friday, the wife is coming home tomorrow and I’m still alive. I’ve survived, and I owe it all to the D&A Cafe.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

