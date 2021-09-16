Coming across some of Shelton Scales' funny contributions

TODAY’S WORD is habilimented. Example: “I promise to keep my husband habilimented from now on.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

THURSDAY’S WORD was pablum. It means bland or insipid intellectual fare, entertainment, etc. Example: “I won’t be pitied, John! Or fed your pacifying pablum like some kind of soft-headed infant!” (Source: Moira Rose)

Shelton Scales

Iwo Jima Marine hero and former Burch-Hodges-Stone President Shelton Scales, who died in 2014 at the age of 97, was a popular Stroller contributor. A folder with a note he had written in 2008, including several clippings, jokes and anecdotes from him, was discovered while the newsroom was being cleaned out in preparation for the Bulletin’s move Uptown.

Let’s take a moment to remember our friend, who was famous for his grand sense of humor, by listing some of his contributions, starting with these clippings from 2005: