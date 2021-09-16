Coming across some of Shelton Scales' funny contributions

TODAY’S WORD is habilimented. Example: “I promise to keep my husband habilimented from now on.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
THURSDAY’S WORD was pablum. It means bland or insipid intellectual fare, entertainment, etc. Example: “I won’t be pitied, John! Or fed your pacifying pablum like some kind of soft-headed infant!” (Source: Moira Rose)
Shelton Scales
Iwo Jima Marine hero and former Burch-Hodges-Stone President Shelton Scales, who died in 2014 at the age of 97, was a popular Stroller contributor. A folder with a note he had written in 2008, including several clippings, jokes and anecdotes from him, was discovered while the newsroom was being cleaned out in preparation for the Bulletin’s move Uptown.
Let’s take a moment to remember our friend, who was famous for his grand sense of humor, by listing some of his contributions, starting with these clippings from 2005:
- Question: “If you could live forever, would you, and why?” Answer: “I would not live forever, because we should not live forever, because if we were supposed to live forever, then we would live forever, but we cannot live forever, which is why I would not live forever.” — Miss Alabama in the 1994 Miss USA contest
- “Smoking kills. If you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life.” — Brooke Shields, during an interview to become a spokesperson for a federal anti-smoking campaign
- “Outside of the killings, Washington [D.C.] has one of the lowest crime rates in the country.” — Mayor Marion Barry
- “That lowdown scoundrel deserves to be kicked to death by a jackass, and I’m just the one to do it.”— a congressional candidate in Texas
- “Half this game is 90 percent mental.”— Philadelphia Phillies Manager Danny Ozark
- “It isn’t pollution that’s harming the environment. It’s impurities in our air and water that are doing it.” — Vice President Al Gore, 2005
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: San Clemente Island is off the coast of California. The San Clemente Island goat averages just under 2 feet tall and is fine-boned, said to be as graceful as deer.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which English word has the most definitions?
