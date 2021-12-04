Convicted former investigator living in a fog

This was a seasoned, senior investigator, assigned to the highest priority cases, and was now on trial for the murder of his wife.

I’ve covered cases in Henry County for 38 years, and David and I crossed paths a few times. He was always courteous and soft-spoken and said very little.

And now here he was, on trial regarding the murder of his wife.

Actually, the evidence pointed to David conspiring to have his wife killed, but the law in Virginia says that a person is guilty of the murder, even if they didn’t actually do it, as long as they conspired to do so and were successful.

“I can see why they think the way they do,” Morse said of investigators who concluded he had his wife killed.

But Morse explained that he thought his girlfriend was merely arranging an opportunity to divulge to his wife the affair he was having.

At the crux of the trial, the question that David couldn’t explain away, was why it was reasonable to understand that his girlfriend had arranged for two strangers to visit his home at about four in the morning to explain the affair to his wife.