Convicted former investigator living in a fog

Monday, a week ago, my wife came home sick. These days you don’t mess around, so she went to the doctor the next day.
The COVID-19 test came back negative and so did the test for the flu. Diagnosis: bad cold.
She was advised to take over-the-counter remedies and rest.
By Friday I had what she had.
Now, here it is a week later and my wife called the doctor’s office and told them she wasn’t better. The doctor told her to call if she wasn’t, so he would prescribe something.
Meanwhile, I spent the day in a fog.
I don’t know how to describe it, but I had one of those days where I certainly wasn’t on top of my game.
My work routine didn’t measure up, everything took twice as long as it normally does and my head wasn’t clear. I couldn’t remember things. I was in a fog.
If you’ve ever watched “Boston Legal”, you’ll understand when I tell you I felt like Denny Crane with a sudden onslaught of “mad cow.” That’s the only way I can think to describe it.
I woke up the next morning with a clear head and clear thinking.
The last time I had this experience was a couple of months ago when I spent a few days in the hospital after having gallbladder surgery. Fentanyl in the emergency room and morphine for the rest of the duration can do that, I’m told.
And it did.
So now I find myself in the Henry County courthouse covering the murder trial of David Morse, charged with having his wife killed.
Morse had an overnight job and had come home from work in the morning and found his wife dead in the bed with a gunshot wound to the head and the house all in disarray.
Pamela Morse’s daughter watched the entire trial. She even testified, and although I haven’t spoken to her, I’d bet the surroundings of her mother’s death leave her without words to explain it.
Even Andrew Nester, the county’s prosecutor, said he’d never seen anything quite like it.
It reminds me of the story about a duck that had lost all of his tail feathers and as a result, couldn’t hide his butt-quack.
After spending about 16 hours over three days in the Henry County Circuit Courtroom covering this trial, it’s my opinion that David Morse had obviously lost his tail feathers. He was living in a permanent fog.
Here was a man who had spent 13 years working for the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to Henry County where he spent another 12 years as an investigator before he retired.
He had been assigned to the still unsolved Short family murders.
This was a seasoned, senior investigator, assigned to the highest priority cases, and was now on trial for the murder of his wife.
I’ve covered cases in Henry County for 38 years, and David and I crossed paths a few times. He was always courteous and soft-spoken and said very little.
And now here he was, on trial regarding the murder of his wife.
Actually, the evidence pointed to David conspiring to have his wife killed, but the law in Virginia says that a person is guilty of the murder, even if they didn’t actually do it, as long as they conspired to do so and were successful.
“I can see why they think the way they do,” Morse said of investigators who concluded he had his wife killed.
But Morse explained that he thought his girlfriend was merely arranging an opportunity to divulge to his wife the affair he was having.
At the crux of the trial, the question that David couldn’t explain away, was why it was reasonable to understand that his girlfriend had arranged for two strangers to visit his home at about four in the morning to explain the affair to his wife.
“Do you think she would have invited them in?” asked Henry County Prosecutor Andrew Nester.
“No,” said Morse.
“Then why do you think we are to believe they were there, two strangers in the middle of the night, to divulge an affair?”
David didn’t have a response, nor did his defense attorney, Michael McPheeters.
David Morse was a duck with no tail feathers, and Judge David Williams wasted no time in letting him know it.
Nester told Morse that a police officer’s training is something that never leaves him. The instinct they develop in training and experience remains with them all of their lives.
Morse proved that just isn’t true, unless he had been an inept police officer to begin with and managed to fool the system for 25 years.
No sir, David Morse can take the witness stand one sandwich short of a picnic and his butt-quack showing and not even know it.
He is living in a fog and it would appear he has been there for quite some time.
If I lived in his world, I think I would rather remain in it.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
