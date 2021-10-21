Cool music, a hot breakfast and Halloween planning

TODAY’S WORD is cataract. Example: It was Julie’s first time at Niagara Falls, and she was astounded by the height of the cataracts and enchanted by the glistening mists they created.
THURSDAY’S WORD nonplus. It means to surprise and confuse (someone) so much that they are unsure how to react. Example: Bertrand was nonplussed when reporters rushed at him asking what he thought of the verdict.
Cold mornings, hot breakfasts
These are the chilly types of mornings when you really need a hearty plate of hot food accompanied by a steaming cup of coffee to get you going.
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department’s country breakfast buffet Saturday morning promises to do just that.
From 6-10 a.m. indulge in as much of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits gravy (brown and white), eggs, grits and apples, along with milk, orange juice and coffee that it takes to start your day.
Ole Bassett Opry
Here’s some new fun in the area: the Ole Bassett Opry, which will be held from 7-10 tonight at the HJDB Event Center. Of course, there had been plenty of music shows there, and other community centers throughout the area, until the pandemic cancelled all our fun. Now music events are starting back up again.
The event will feature hard-driving bluegrass and old-time mountain music by The New Macedon Rangers of Floyd, followed by honky tonk country and two-steppin’ tunes with Buck Fi’ty and the Change. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for kids.
Best retirement
Martinsville ranks ninth in SmartAsset’s study on the best places to retire in Virginia.
That’s based on statistics such as “Tax Burden” (14.8%), “Doctor Offices per 1,000 People” (3.2), “Recreation Centers per 1,000 People” (1.0), “Retirement Centers per 1,000 People” (0.4%) and “Percentage of Seniors” (18.7 percent.
The top 10 are:
Fairfax
Williamsburg
Abingdon
Vienna
Falls Church
Fredericksburg
Charlottesville
Winchester
Martinsville
Bedord
Rabbits
All Home Connection reports that “rabbit” is the most-searched Halloween costume on the internet for Virginia this year. The Stroller doesn’t have any idea why the rabbit is what the most people are interested in, but if you do, please call or email the Stroller to help everyone understand.
Also in those statistics — and this should come as no surprise — costumes with face coverings were the favorites, with Spider-man taking the top spot in eight states.
Candy took a hit last Halloween, during the pandemic: the statistics report that Americans spent $800,000 last year than they did in 2010 on sweet treats.
THURSDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: The original name of candy corn was “chicken feed.” The candy was said to have originated in the 1880s in Philadelphia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first First Lady to decorate the White House for Halloween?
