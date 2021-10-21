Cool music, a hot breakfast and Halloween planning

TODAY’S WORD is cataract. Example: It was Julie’s first time at Niagara Falls, and she was astounded by the height of the cataracts and enchanted by the glistening mists they created.

THURSDAY’S WORD nonplus. It means to surprise and confuse (someone) so much that they are unsure how to react. Example: Bertrand was nonplussed when reporters rushed at him asking what he thought of the verdict.

Cold mornings, hot breakfasts

These are the chilly types of mornings when you really need a hearty plate of hot food accompanied by a steaming cup of coffee to get you going.

The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department’s country breakfast buffet Saturday morning promises to do just that.

From 6-10 a.m. indulge in as much of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits gravy (brown and white), eggs, grits and apples, along with milk, orange juice and coffee that it takes to start your day.

Ole Bassett Opry