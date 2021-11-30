Cops help children shop for gifts, with local help

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: I’m dead. For example: “I’m dead!” the teenager howled, clutching her torso and bending over in laughter.
TUESDAY’S WORD was periodt. It means no further questions; end of discussion. Example: My coat doesn’t fit in my backpack and it’s too hard to carry around all day because I’m also carrying around my backpack and clarinet and there’s no place to keep it in school so I just do not want to wear it, periodt.
Cooking winner
Dawn Hairston is the winner of the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s first at-home edition of the Cook the Book contest. She made Four Seasons Pizza from the cookbook “Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond. Her prize is a 14-piece Martha Stewart cookware set “that was admire by many in the display case at the library,” the library announced.
We can’t rest on our cooking laurels after that big meal of Thanksgiving — that major feast day merely begins the cooking-and-eating season that will last until we guiltily put “diet” at the top of our New Year’s Resolutions list. Take a look through the cookbook selection at the local libraries to see what possibilities there are.
Shop with a Cop
The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Virginia State Police, is on its sixth annual Shop with a Cop.
Through this program, law enforcement officers take children who otherwise may not be able to afford Christmas gifts shopping at the Stuart Walmart, with about $100 to $120 for each child to spend. People with the Department of Social Services, schools and community outreach programs help out by picking up the children for their shopping trips.
Last year they took about 50 children shopping. This year’s goal is at least 40 — and that all depends on the amount of donations they receive for this program.
To make arrangements to donate, to nominate a child or for more information, call Investigator Brian Hubbard at 276-694-3161 or email bhubbard@sheriff.co.patrick.va.us. Donations can be dropped off at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office or mailed to Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 128 Stuart Va., 24171, with reference to Shop with a Cop.
Remembering Brenda Riggins
“Granny Brenda” Riggins had donated gallons of blood and encouraged others to do the same. She died in 2014 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. Her family set up a blood drive in her memory; one will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stanleytown Elementary School.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the first famous women to usher in a major style movement by bobbing her hair was dancer Irene Castle in 1915.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the style hat most commonly work with bobs in the 1920s?
