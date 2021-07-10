Critical lessons about race aren't about classrooms

I have been indoctrinated by the critical race theory.
I never realized that until about a week ago. Heck, until a few months ago, I didn’t even know what that was, had never heard the term until it became a political dog whistle by those who seem to think we would be teaching our children wrong if we were to try to teach them right.
I never heard this term from a history teacher in high school – the irreverent and musically gifted John McNeal – or in the various courses I took from the esteemed Southern expert William Scarborough at the University of Southern Mississippi, where theories about race in those days often were, well, critically awful.
Antebellum history still was celebrated, and I ashamedly admit that I was inured to the sensitivity of it all. That our school’s nickname was the Southerners and our mascot was General Nat, a semi-cheerleader dressed in full Rebel regalia, was lost on my sensibilities. We changed our identity during my sophomore year to the Golden Eagles, thankfully, but that didn’t stop “Dixie” from continuing as a much-bellowed anthem at football games or the celebrated dance team that pranced at halftime from being called the “Dixie Darlings.”
Time has wounded all the heels who thought that was permissible, including this one.
But it was from the tree of that shade that my awakening sprouted an acorn. I think part of that were the conversations I had with Black athletes whose star turns I chronicled in my journalistic infancy. They made thrilling touchdowns, hammered homers and downed dazzling dunks, but what I didn’t realize until much later was that their true heroics were performed by entering the doors of the classrooms and sitting among the sometimes Rebel-yelling white students who dominated that space. Can you imagine how unsettling that must have been?
Race in those days was discussed about as an uncritically as you would expect. We didn’t discuss anything. We just lived in a white world that continued to segregate itself in any way it legally could and avoided discourse about whether all people under God should be viewed through color and not our shared humanity.
So when I hear the bilious outcry – emergent of course from the cesspool of politics – that discussing how white people have treated Black people in this country for 400-plus years is somehow unacceptable, well, I am equally disheartened and depressed.
You realize, right, that we have lived the opposite, unhealthy, immoral lesson? How has that worked?
I have written of my “ignorance” when it came to this issue, but that blindness really is no defensible alibi against the crimes against people of color that I sometimes condoned.
I always thought that I evolved into enlightenment because I went to school and played sports with Black boys, but I didn’t really get it. I didn’t understand how people of my heritage – and to be clear, my generations of farmers and the mechanically gifted come from Ireland, England, Italy and the Choctaw Nation – didn’t translate the New Testament to being more awakened.
So I turned my head and laughed at the jokes and thought because I didn’t call people names and push them away that I was being the kind human being my parents had taught me to be. I was sympathetic but not empathetic, perhaps. I knew our history to be sad and wrong, but I didn’t allow my heart to embrace those feelings beyond observer.
There was no Paul-on-the-road-to-Damascus moment that wiped away the scales of racism from my eyes. Maybe it was reading history and seeing the images of inhumanity and cruelty that brought to the surface my Christian guilt and allowed me to see that my view of the world was not everyone’s, that my safe passage was not everyone’s, that my blessings were not available to all.
But I was able to shed my indoctrination and understand that the theory that formed my life was critically wrong.
So if you fear “critical race theory” as an academic passage, you, too, are probably blind to the fact that what is discussed in the classroom is not nearly as transformational as what is taught in your heart.
And if you want to remove feared textbooks you think address CRT, you better start with the New Testament, in which love and equality and kindness are the lessons regardless of whose skin is what color.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.