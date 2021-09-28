Crusin' with 39 ghosts

TODAY’S WORD is prestidigitator. Example: “The fact that my own world was ripped out from under me by someone like this prick of a prestidigitator?” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek)
TUESDAY’S WORD epistle. It means a formal or elegant letter. Example: “Easier said than done, John, when your only husband is longing for his epistle-writing inamorata.” (Source: Moira Rose)
Bassett fun
A cruise-in, craft show, vendor show and meal will be held Saturday at the Bassett Moose Lodge. The day will start with biscuits and pancakes from 9 to 11 a.m. The meals of black pot chicken or barbecue come with potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw and a roll, and will be ready to go by 11 a.m.
To participate as a vendor, contact Sunday Wise at 276-224-0375. To be part of the cruise-in, which will start at 11, contact Peewee at 276-229-2117 or Ricky Foster at 276-732-3428.
“39 Ghosts”
The local premiere of Myron Smith’s latest film, “39 Ghosts,” will be Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The movie features a cast and crew of more than 100 people, mostly local residents – see who you recognize under all that makeup and through the spectacular special events. Tickets cost $13 in advance (get them at Quantum Copy, that new business center in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville) and $15 at the door, or by calling Smith at 276-409-0865.
Copies
Did you know you can make copies of papers quickly and inexpensively at the Martinsville Branch Library? Just print out what you need, and pick up the copies at the circulation desk. The cost is 25 cents per page from the black and white printer and 35 cents per page from the color printer.
TUESDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755, defines “politician” as “one versed in the arts of government; a man of artifice; one of deep contrivance.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Here’s another funny definition from Johnson’s dictionary (don’t worry; this will be the last one we ask). What word is defined as “an allowance [that] in England is generally understood to mean pay given to a state hireling for treason to the country”?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.