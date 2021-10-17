Cut a recipe in half or a third -- and e-cigs to zero

1/3 cup: 1 TBS + 2 1/3 tsp.

½ cup: 2 TBS + 2 tsp.

E-cigarettes

Henry County Public Schools recently sent to families of students warning about e-cigarettes, with information from www.e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov. It explained that scientists have been learning about health dangers from those products, which kids and teenagers are using at high rates.

All JUUL e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine: According to the manufacturer, as much as one pack of 20 regular cigarettes.

Among current e-cigarette users aged 18-24, 40% had never even smoked regular cigarettes before.

From 2018 to 2018, e-cig use increased 78% among high school students and 48% among middle school students.

In 2018, 20.8% of high school students and 4.9% of middle-schoolers have reported using e-cigs.

More teenagers now use e-cigs than tobacco products – and teenagers are more likely to use e-cigs than adults in the U.S.

Finally, kids can sneak them around their parents pretty easily, because many of them are made to look like everyday items such as pens and USB sticks.

