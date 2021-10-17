Cut a recipe in half or a third -- and e-cigs to zero

TODAY’S WORD is suborn. Example: The man attempted to suborn his wife to favor his defense.
SUNDAY’S WORD was penultimate. It means next-to-last. Example: Jordan has all but the penultimate book in the Jeff Kinney “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, and he’s anxious to get a copy of “Wrecking Ball” before the newest book, “Big Shot,” comes out on Oct. 26.
Divide ingredients for a recipe
Here’s a handy guide to clip out and tape to the inside of your cabinet for those times you have to cut a recipe in half or down to a third. The first column shows an original amount, and the second column shows the halved amount (tablespoon is shorted to TBS, and teaspoon to tsp.).
To cut a recipe in half:
¼ cup: 2 TBS
1/3 cup: 2 TBS + 2 tsp.
½ cup: ¼ cup
2/3 cup: 1/3 cup
¾ cup: 6 TBS
1 TBS: 1 ½ tsp.
1 tsp.: ½ tsp.
½ tsp.: ¼ tsp.
To cook with a third of a recipe:
¼ cup: 1 TBS + 1 tsp.
1/3 cup: 1 TBS + 2 1/3 tsp.
½ cup: 2 TBS + 2 tsp.
E-cigarettes
Henry County Public Schools recently sent to families of students warning about e-cigarettes, with information from www.e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov. It explained that scientists have been learning about health dangers from those products, which kids and teenagers are using at high rates.
All JUUL e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine: According to the manufacturer, as much as one pack of 20 regular cigarettes.
Among current e-cigarette users aged 18-24, 40% had never even smoked regular cigarettes before.
From 2018 to 2018, e-cig use increased 78% among high school students and 48% among middle school students.
In 2018, 20.8% of high school students and 4.9% of middle-schoolers have reported using e-cigs.
More teenagers now use e-cigs than tobacco products – and teenagers are more likely to use e-cigs than adults in the U.S.
Finally, kids can sneak them around their parents pretty easily, because many of them are made to look like everyday items such as pens and USB sticks.
Fall events
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The lowly yet lovely violet, which grows so easily in our lawns and garden beds, is the state flower of Wisconsin, Illinois, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: This is prime time for scattering grass seeds, so the grass can get a good hold and grow strong roots in winter — to help it better survive the scorching temperatures of summer. What kinds of grass are recommended for this region of Virginia — and which for shade, and which for sun?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
