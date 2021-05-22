Cutting down to the basics of pruning

TODAY’S WORD is secateurs. Example: There are two types of secateurs; choose the right one for the job.
FRIDAY’S WORD was loppers. It means a cutting tool, especially for pruning trees, like pruning sheers with long handles. Example: The left handle on the loppers was getting weak.
Pruning
Loppers come in two types, anvil and bypass. Anvil pruners (loppers) work similarly to a knife, in which a blade is pushed through the plant stems and leaves onto the anvi (which acts as the cutting board). They work best for cutting up old, dead wood.
Bypass pruners are more like scissors, where two blades pass by each other. They are better for soft plant tissue, which gets crushed by anvil pruners.
This is more information to keep in mind for winter than to take advantage of now — speaking in generalizations, the dormant season is the better one for pruning, though you should cut off dead, damaged or diseased limbs whenever you notice them. If you prune shrubs or trees that flower on the current season’s new growth before then, you’ll probably cut off the flowers; the winter or late-spring pruning cuts old growth, before the new comes.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Henry County, Georgia, was named the same as our Henry County was — after the revolutionary War patriot and orator Patrick Henry (1775-83), who spent his life in Virginia and Pennsylvania. That county was formed in 1821 by the Georgia Land Lottery Act. Henry had 16 children—six from first wife Sarah Shelton (married in 1754) and 10 with second wife Dorothea Dandridge (married in 1777). He and his second wife and kids lived on a 10,000 acre plantation in Henry County, Va. Sheila Turner and Margaret Cardwell wrote into the Stroller to say they recognized that another Henry County is in Georgia. Margaret, who is a volunteer with Grace Network, said “Grace Network has received long distance calls from there, more than once, seeking local benevolence assistance.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Though internet searches for “Henry County” (when you mean “Henry County, Va.”) often turn up results for Georgia, eight other states also have a Henry County. Name those states (for a total of 10).
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.