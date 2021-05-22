Cutting down to the basics of pruning

TODAY’S WORD is secateurs. Example: There are two types of secateurs; choose the right one for the job.

FRIDAY’S WORD was loppers. It means a cutting tool, especially for pruning trees, like pruning sheers with long handles. Example: The left handle on the loppers was getting weak.

Pruning

Loppers come in two types, anvil and bypass. Anvil pruners (loppers) work similarly to a knife, in which a blade is pushed through the plant stems and leaves onto the anvi (which acts as the cutting board). They work best for cutting up old, dead wood.

Bypass pruners are more like scissors, where two blades pass by each other. They are better for soft plant tissue, which gets crushed by anvil pruners.

This is more information to keep in mind for winter than to take advantage of now — speaking in generalizations, the dormant season is the better one for pruning, though you should cut off dead, damaged or diseased limbs whenever you notice them. If you prune shrubs or trees that flower on the current season’s new growth before then, you’ll probably cut off the flowers; the winter or late-spring pruning cuts old growth, before the new comes.