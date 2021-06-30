Delicious first Fridays and cucumbers

TODAY’S WORD is cantankerous. Example: I love to visit Uncle Bernie but dread seeing Aunt Lucy — she’s as cantankerous as that old rooster who guards the front gate.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was gregarious. It means (of a person) fond of company; sociable. Example: The well-loved politician was gregarious and known to be fair.
Uptown First Friday
Last month there was a social and music event that was so much fun it’s back on a regular basis — the open mic night at the former county courthouse uptown.
The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum and musicians Dennis and Kat Calfee will host again an open mic session,
which it now calls Uptown First Friday, and will be staged the first Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on, and if you’re a musician, your instrument as well. There will be a cash bar.
The Stroller discovered last month that it’s an ideal time to enjoy the evening with old friends you run into and new friends you meet — hope to see you there.
Cucumbers
Tomatoes and fresh corn get all the glory during summer, but what any gardener knows comes in abundance is the cucumber. Do we appreciate them enough?
Add a few slices of cucumber into cold water for a refreshing drink.
Accompany summer meals with a cucumber salad: Chop a few cucumbers and mix with 1/2 cup white vinegar, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 TBS dill and 1 tsp salt. For a creamy version, dress with 1/2 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, 3 TBS white vinegar, 1/2 tsp. sugar and salt.
As a sandwich filling (for the finest, thinly sliced white bread), stir into chopped cucumbers 4 TBS cream cheese, a dash of salt and pepper plus either watercress, mint, lemon zest, dill, chives or parsely.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: May, June and July have the most days per month of rain — nine each. As far as most inches of rain in a month, March averages 4.15; May, 4.03; July, 4.47 and September, with 4.56. The other months average between 3.14 (February) and 3.91 (August).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which month has the coldest nights, with average temperatures of 24 degrees, and the warmest coldest nights, with an average of 64 degrees?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
