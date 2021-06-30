Delicious first Fridays and cucumbers

TODAY’S WORD is cantankerous. Example: I love to visit Uncle Bernie but dread seeing Aunt Lucy — she’s as cantankerous as that old rooster who guards the front gate.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was gregarious. It means (of a person) fond of company; sociable. Example: The well-loved politician was gregarious and known to be fair.

Uptown First Friday

Last month there was a social and music event that was so much fun it’s back on a regular basis — the open mic night at the former county courthouse uptown.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum and musicians Dennis and Kat Calfee will host again an open mic session,

which it now calls Uptown First Friday, and will be staged the first Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on, and if you’re a musician, your instrument as well. There will be a cash bar.

The Stroller discovered last month that it’s an ideal time to enjoy the evening with old friends you run into and new friends you meet — hope to see you there.

Cucumbers