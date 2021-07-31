Disney and the 'dog days' of summer

TODAY’S WORD is plaisance. Example: “On paper at least, the fair’s Midway Plaisance began to take shape.” (Source: The Devil in the White City,” Erik Larson, 2003)

FRIDAY’S WORD was somnambulistic. It means sleepwalking. Example: “Burnham came out of his somnambulistic vagary and joined in.” (Source: “The Devil in White City” by Erik Larson, 2003)

‘Once Upon A Disney’

The Patriot Players are back after a year and a half stage hiatus because of the pandemic. Their first show will be a children’s performance, “Once Upon A Disney 2: A Magical Revue,” with performances Aug. 20 and 21.

Auditions will be 4-6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre, and “camp week” for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade will be Aug. 16-20 from 4-7 p.m.

Friday Summer Jam Series

Slick Jr. & The Reactors will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Stuart Farmers Market, as part of the First Friday Jam Series. Admission costs $5. Meredith and Will Tillery are the monthly sponsors.

Dog Days of Summer