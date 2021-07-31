Disney and the 'dog days' of summer

TODAY’S WORD is plaisance. Example: “On paper at least, the fair’s Midway Plaisance began to take shape.” (Source: The Devil in the White City,” Erik Larson, 2003)
FRIDAY’S WORD was somnambulistic. It means sleepwalking. Example: “Burnham came out of his somnambulistic vagary and joined in.” (Source: “The Devil in White City” by Erik Larson, 2003)
‘Once Upon A Disney’
The Patriot Players are back after a year and a half stage hiatus because of the pandemic. Their first show will be a children’s performance, “Once Upon A Disney 2: A Magical Revue,” with performances Aug. 20 and 21.
Auditions will be 4-6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre, and “camp week” for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade will be Aug. 16-20 from 4-7 p.m.
Friday Summer Jam Series
Slick Jr. & The Reactors will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Stuart Farmers Market, as part of the First Friday Jam Series. Admission costs $5. Meredith and Will Tillery are the monthly sponsors.
Dog Days of Summer
We are nearing the end of the Dog Days of Summer, which run from July 3 to Aug. 11. The term refers to the hot, sultry days. The phrase comes from the brightest star, Sirius, in the constellation Canis Major, which means “big dog” in Latin.
To the people of Ancient Greece and Rome, the “dog days” were when Sirius seemed to rise alongside the sun. They believed the combined heat from Sirius and the sun is what makes these days the hottest.
The Stroller can attest to Dog Days, in that Princess, who normally sneaks out to walk up the road unauthorized, hasn’t even bothered to leave the air-conditioned house or shaded porch in weeks. She ain’t having none of that sun.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The original theme song for the television show “M*A*S*H” was “Suicide is Painless.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The final episode of “M*A*S*H”, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” was the most-watched television broadcast in the United States from 1983 until 2010 and remains the most-watched episode and most-watched finale of any television series. What nine television broadcasts beat out “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” in terms of how many viewers? (Hint: They all have something in common.)
