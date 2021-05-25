Do you want to be in Mustangs' lineup?

TODAY’S WORD is hori-hori knife. Example: Jennifer liked to carry around a hori-hori knife with her because she never knew when she’d need it during her outside chores.
MONDAY’S WORD was spade. It is a tool with a sharp-edged, typically rectangular, metal blade and a long handle used for digging or cutting earth, sand, turf, etc. A spade is shorter than a shovel and has a flat blade, whereas a shovel has the pointed-oval, scoop-shaped blade. Example: A spade would be better for that task than a shovel.
Riddles (answer below)
Which tire doesn’t move when a car turns right?
People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?
We kill, and we give life. We are either poison or fruit. You choose. What are we?
Feed me, and it will give me life. But, give me a drink, and I will die. What am I?
Who makes moves while being seated?
Library board
The county of Henry is taking applications for new members of the library board.
The Blue Ridge Regional Library Board meets on the third Wednesday of each month at noon. If you’re interested in learning about this position or others, visit https://www.henrycountyva.gov/boards.
All appointments to county boards are made by the Henry County Board of Supervisors. Service on boards and commissions is usually volunteer work rather than paid by stipend.
National anthem
The Martinsville Mustangs are looking for performers to sing and/or play the national anthem for the 2021 season at Hooker Field. If you’re interested, send them a video of yourself performing to connor@martinsvillemustangs.com.
Riddle answers
A spare tire
A plate
Words
A fire
A chess player
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Nine counties named Henry are named for the Revolutionary War patriot Patrick Henry. Henry County, Iowa, is named for Gen. Henry Dodge (1782-1867), governor of Wisconsin Territory. (It appears that Virginia is the only state to have a county named Patrick.)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the most popular county name in the U.S. — with 31 counties named it?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.