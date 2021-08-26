Don't be chicken about helping cat

TODAY’S WORD is workamper. Example: The work-at-home of the pandemic made many people feel cramped in, but since Janie became a workamper she hasn’t been happier.

THURSDAY’S WORD was fugue state. It means a state or period of loss of awareness of one’s identity, often coupled with flight from one’s usual environment. Example: “After more than five months on the job, she had been bored into a fugue state interrupted only by the pains in her foot, which she had hurt so long ago.”

Magician’s trick

A recent chicken joke in The Stroller brought back a memory for Carl White, from when he was 13 and in eighth grade at MAHAVI (for the uninitiated — Martinsville High School).

He was living with his grandparents at 14 Cleveland Ave. During that time, sixth and seventh grades were at MAVAJrHI, also on Cleveland, he said, and eighth-graders went to MAHAVI.

In 1952 or ‘53, one of his classmates had been walking by the Rives Theatre and got recruited by the magician who was unloading his props for the evening show. The magician asked him to recruit four more kids to be like random audience members, but really they who would know ahead of time that they would be in on some of the acts.