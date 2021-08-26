Don't be chicken about helping cat

TODAY’S WORD is workamper. Example: The work-at-home of the pandemic made many people feel cramped in, but since Janie became a workamper she hasn’t been happier.
THURSDAY’S WORD was fugue state. It means a state or period of loss of awareness of one’s identity, often coupled with flight from one’s usual environment. Example: “After more than five months on the job, she had been bored into a fugue state interrupted only by the pains in her foot, which she had hurt so long ago.”
Magician’s trick
A recent chicken joke in The Stroller brought back a memory for Carl White, from when he was 13 and in eighth grade at MAHAVI (for the uninitiated — Martinsville High School).
He was living with his grandparents at 14 Cleveland Ave. During that time, sixth and seventh grades were at MAVAJrHI, also on Cleveland, he said, and eighth-graders went to MAHAVI.
In 1952 or ‘53, one of his classmates had been walking by the Rives Theatre and got recruited by the magician who was unloading his props for the evening show. The magician asked him to recruit four more kids to be like random audience members, but really they who would know ahead of time that they would be in on some of the acts.
The “magician rammed an ice pick straight down through my skull and, with a funnel and pitcher of water, poured said water into the hole, catching the fluid in a second pitcher as it streamed from my left ear. There was a little spillage and, while wiping it up, he commenced with some patter. That patter included the greatest chicken joke in the history of the world: ‘Why did the chicken cross the road?’ ‘For some fowl reason,’” he wrote.
Help a cat
A light-colored colorpoint stray cat sought out Martinsville Animal Control Officer Jayme Clark and has been very affectionate and loving, and Clark has been helping him. It turns out the cat, whom Clark and others named Trip, has an immune system problem because of tooth problems. Treatment will cost $2,000, and donations are being taken through the SPCA.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Chickens roll around in dusty dirt (called taking a dust bath) to rid their feathers and skin of parasites and excess oil.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Do female goats have horns?
