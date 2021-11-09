Don't blame the helpful ladybugs for the invasions

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: Rona. Example: He went to that big party Saturday and ended up with the Rona.
TUESDAY’S WORD was “sus.” It means suspicious or suspect. Example: I don’t know why Daddy said he was in my room looking for the cat; I think that was pretty sus.
Don’t blame ladybugs
Ladybugs seem to be everywhere these days, but if you look closely, you’ll see that those little red or orange creatures, usually with black spots on their backs, actually are Lady Asian Beetles.
A ladybug is more rounded than the slightly more oval Asian Lady Beetle. Ladybugs are cuter, with shiny red bodies and fewer black spots which are shaped almost like triangles with rounded corners; Asian Lady Beetles have sloppier black spots and a white “M” shaped mark on the black part (like top of the neck, if they had a neck). If they were cars, the ladybug would be a cute Volkswagon Beetle, whereas the Lady Asian Beetle would be an old 1980 Chevrolet Citation.
Ladybugs are harmless, good for the environment and live outdoors. Asian Lady Beetles, on the other hand, have the decidedly unladylike behaviors of being aggressive, biting, secreting stinky yellow fluid and, what’s most bothersome now, invading homes and even cars.
Here’s what Bulletin readers are saying:
Brian Mill said his buddy is “freaking out with” thousands around his house in Axton.
“I have them in my kitchen and they are driving me nuts,” said Angie McNeil Martin.
“They are annoying little creatures that show up in my bedroom more than any other part of the house,” said MeShawn Hairston. “Using a vacuum cleaner to suck them up and put them back outside (according to Google) does not work.”
“They are so annoying, and the more trees you have around, the more there are,” said Alyx Miller.
Andrew Doss, who works at the Bassett main office, said, “They are attracted to the white brick, particularly because it was sunny and warm. So they were all over the windows and you had to dodge them while walking outside.”
“They’re everywhere!” complained Brenda Woods.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Evelyn Nesbit was considered by many to be America’s first supermodel. She arrived in New York City in 1900 at the age of 15 and became an overnight sensation as an artist’s model and Gibson Girl. She had been discovered in Philadelphia when she was 14, and quickly became the family’s sole breadwinner. She posed first for painters and sculptors, and soon started making much more money posing for advertisers, magazine illustrators and photographers. By age 16 she also was a chorus girl in the hit musical “Floradora.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In 1906 Evelyn Nesbit became known as “the girl in the red velvet swing” in the first trial of the century. What was that scandal?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.