Don't blame the helpful ladybugs for the invasions

Here’s what Bulletin readers are saying:

Brian Mill said his buddy is “freaking out with” thousands around his house in Axton.

“I have them in my kitchen and they are driving me nuts,” said Angie McNeil Martin.

“They are annoying little creatures that show up in my bedroom more than any other part of the house,” said MeShawn Hairston. “Using a vacuum cleaner to suck them up and put them back outside (according to Google) does not work.”

“They are so annoying, and the more trees you have around, the more there are,” said Alyx Miller.

Andrew Doss, who works at the Bassett main office, said, “They are attracted to the white brick, particularly because it was sunny and warm. So they were all over the windows and you had to dodge them while walking outside.”

“They’re everywhere!” complained Brenda Woods.